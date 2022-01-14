ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Reid Updates Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Status for Sunday vs. Steelers

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

He made an announcement about his starting running back for Sunday's game.

The Chiefs will be without starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Sunday against the Steelers, coach Andy Reid says. He's recovering from a shoulder injury.

Edwards-Helaire, a second-year player out of LSU, missed seven games this season due to a mid-year knee injury. He last played in Week 16 against the Steelers, running for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 36–10 victory.

On the season, he has 517 yards and four touchdowns, down from his rookie year production by most metrics.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter notes, the team should have leading rusher Darrel Williams. He played in all 17 games for Kansas City this season, rushing for 558 yards and six touchdowns, both team-highs.

The team will likely lean on its dynamic passing attack, with Patrick Mahomes throwing to the likes of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman.

Mahomes tossed for 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during the regular season. He diced up the Steelers defense to the tune of 258 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season meeting between the two teams.

Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, head over to Arrowhead Report .

