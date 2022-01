Looks like West Michigan is starting off the New Year on the wrong foot as the Kalamazoo Public Library has now closed all five of its branches to in-person services. As of Wednesday January 5, the Central, Oshtemo, Alma Powell, Eastwood, and Washington Square branches of the KPL have all closed their doors to the public and now offer curbside services only. Not surprisingly, this move is in response to the rapidly rising numbers of Covid-19 cases in West Michigan and throughout the U.S.

