Lita’s Return, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Segment, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

By Blake Lovell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced several additions to tonight’s edition of SmackDown, including the return of Lita to the brand for the first time in nearly two decades. The WWE Hall of Famer was recently revealed as one of the participants in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Also...

