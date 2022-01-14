ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of Fire Commissioners Meeting - Canceled

The Board of Fire Commissioners meeting...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

Housing board meeting canceled

A Morgan County Housing Authority board meeting scheduled for today has been canceled. Because of COVID-19 and health issues, there is a lack of a quorum of commissioners available for the meeting.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
KHON2

Community holding informational meeting Wednesday for Keaukaha ‘eco resort’

KEAUKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A new 30 unit resort development proposed in the Keaukaha area, on the Big Island, has the community wanting answers. The apprehension to what’s been dubbed an “eco resort” is due to the lack of community engagement on the part of the developer, according to several residents–many whose families go back […]
POLITICS
wlen.com

Lenawee County Board of Health Cancels January Meeting

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Board of Health has canceled their January meeting, days after announcing that they would have one this Wednesday. The group said in a news release that the decision to cancel the meeting was based on the active spread of COVID-19 in Lenawee County. They also cited that there were 540 new confirmed and 189 probable cases reported today.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
ksal.com

School Board Meeting Canceled over Mask Requirement

The Wichita School Board’s meeting is canceled due to non-compliance with the district’s mask requirement. Board President Stan Reser suspended yesterday’s meeting without calling the session to order after most people in the room allegedly refused to comply with the mask rule, including the three new board members Diane Albert, Kathy Bond, and Hazel Stabler.
WICHITA, KS
inkfreenews.com

Tippecanoe Fire Territory Board Holds Inaugural Meeting

NORTH WEBSTER — The newly-established Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory board didn’t waste any time gathering for its first official meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The fire territory created from the former North Webster Fire Department and officially came into existence with the dawn of the new year. The...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
CBS Sacramento

Campus Of Hope Proposed In Placer County To Combat Homelessness

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Could a one-stop concept solve homelessness in Placer County? The Gathering Inn, an area group serving unhoused people, thinks so. It’s spearheading an effort to build a center called the Campus of Hope, which would be located at 4242 Cincinnati Avenue in the unincorporated Sunset Industrial Park area. Renderings show 240 micro-housing units for extremely low-income affordable housing to help families, seniors, veterans and individuals. There would also be 200 beds available and 50 unrestricted beds for police enforcing no-camping ordinances. Organizers say the center will also provide support aimed at gaining independence and permanent housing. Services would include behavioral...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

