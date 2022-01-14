Board of Fire Commissioners Meeting - Canceled

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Could a one-stop concept solve homelessness in Placer County? The Gathering Inn, an area group serving unhoused people, thinks so. It’s spearheading an effort to build a center called the Campus of Hope, which would be located at 4242 Cincinnati Avenue in the unincorporated Sunset Industrial Park area. Renderings show 240 micro-housing units for extremely low-income affordable housing to help families, seniors, veterans and individuals. There would also be 200 beds available and 50 unrestricted beds for police enforcing no-camping ordinances. Organizers say the center will also provide support aimed at gaining independence and permanent housing. Services would include behavioral...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO