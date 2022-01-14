ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your letters: Take a close look at local candidates before voting

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lxht_0dm3COVs00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

In sports talk we often hear the term “locker room presence.”

Players with good locker room presence rally their teammates to focus on team rather than individual success. They give great effort both on and off the field or court. Before the highly successful Green Bay Packers draft or sign players, they look not only at their athletic skills but at their track records in the locker room.

In April we will elect town, city and county officeholders. Before we cast our important votes, we need to look closely at our candidates’ track records. Are they men and women who have served and participated in their neighborhoods in a variety of ways? Are they truly interested in everyone they represent? Are they listeners and leaders who will call us to huddle up and in unity find strength and success as we work toward common goals?

Jean Fisher, Wausau

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau Policing Task Force nears final report, adds recommendations

The Wausau Policing Task Force is one step closer to finalizing its report on policing reforms after adding a few more recommendations related to improving communications with the community. A recommendation that the Wausau Police Department conduct a public service campaign about interaction with law enforcement officials to achieve a...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Coalition to hold rally on nonpartisan redistricting

WAUSAU — A local, bipartisan coalition of Wausau area residents will host a rally calling for Fair Maps at noon Jan. 21 at the 400 Block in downtown Wausau. The rally will begin with several local activists speaking. Volunteers will continue the rally to engage the public on independent, nonpartisan redistricting.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Kenosha News. January 18, 2022. Editorial: Use more federal money to aid health care workers. Give credit where credit is due and one person deserving a tip of the hat is state Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. The state Senate majority leader has suggested that Gov. Tony Evers channel some of the $5 billion the state has received in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward bolstering pay of hospital and nursing home workers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unity, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Wausau, WI
Elections
Wausau, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School Board approves $119.8M referendum question

The Wausau School District will ask voters in April to approve a proposal that would raise $119.8 million to address district-wide facility needs. After a somewhat contentious discussion, the Wausau School District Board of Education on Monday approved the referendum question, which will now appear on the April 5 ballot. The final proposal reflects a roughly one-third reduction from the initial proposal considered.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Republicans seek to tighten unemployment benefits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans introduced a package of legislation Tuesday that would tighten eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage, saying the bills are designed to help alleviate what they maintain is a crippling labor shortage in the state. The bills would mandate audits of benefit recipients’...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 19, 2022

Attorney Kenneth J. Andraski, age 72, of Wausau, WI, passed away on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, under the care of the staff at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau. Ken was born March 4, 1949, in Chicago, IL, to the late John Andraski and Natalie (Page) Pagryzinski. He attended elementary and intermediate school at St. Therese in Rothschild, WI, where he served as an altar boy. Ken attended Newman Catholic High School in Wausau, where he was a quarterback for the football team, drum major of the marching band, and president of student council before graduating in 1967.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Fisher
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting arguments

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned whether political boundary lines drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers or someone else should be the enacted for the next decade in arguments over redistricting. The court was expected to issue a final decision within...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 18

Michael Knauf and Taylor Kern announce the birth of their daughter Gracelyn Rayne, born Nov. 29, 2021. Gracelyn weighed 6 pounds. Sheldon and Morgan Wendler announce the birth of their daughter Rylee Rae, born at 8:52 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021. Rylee weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Zak and Michelle Kickhaver...
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Packers
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wausau worker says street maintenance crews are doing more with less

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wisconsin faces permanent one-party control of the Legislature

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Volunteers in Wausau to mark Martin Luther King Day

United Way of Marathon County and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program volunteers (RSVP) will make a community impact for those in need on Martin Luther King Day, which will be observed on Monday. More than 40 volunteers will participate in four activities that will serve hundreds in the Wausau...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

School districts run short of some COVID-19 tests

As COVID-19 cases continue their surge across Wisconsin, some school districts are feeling the pinch from a shrinking supply of tests for the infection. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) “has a very robust school-based testing program,” says Louise Wilson, a consultant in school nursing and health services at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI). “But … there just aren’t test kits available in the U.S. anywhere. School districts are finding that their supplies are dwindling.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy