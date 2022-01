$2,000 to $3,600 of child tax credit program was temporarily expanded from last year by President Biden. Biden has extended the child tax credit program to $3,600 from $2,000 last year. A $300 fund per child was sent to around a 35million families in total. December 15, the final batch of payments was deposited. However, the expanded scheme has since come to an end as Biden’s $2trillion Build Back Better legislation remains stalled in Congress after Senator Joe Manchin revealed he couldn’t support the plan.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO