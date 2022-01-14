Kyren Lacy announces decision to transfer to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Thibodaux Wide Receiver Kyren Lacy was one of seven Louisiana Ragin Cajuns that entered the transfer portal after Billy Napier’s decision to take the head coaching position at Florida.

After days in the transfer portal, Lacy announced on Friday that he will be continuing his college football career at LSU.

Lacy finished his sophomore season at UL with 304 yards receiving and a team-high 6 touchdowns.

Lacy accounted for 668 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns in his two years in Lafayette.

The 6’3, 212-pound receiver brings experience and explosive play-making ability to a wide receiver room also depleted because of recent transfers.

