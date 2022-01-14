Lydia Look Is Taking a Break From GENERAL HOSPITAL

If you’ve been wondering when we will see Brad’s aunt Selina Wu back on our screens or if she will be playing a bigger role in the Port Charles drama, we have a bit of an update to share with our readers. Soap Opera Digest has learned that Lydia Look has left General Hospital — but her exit will only be temporary, due to the actress taking an extended trip overseas. “The end of the year is when I always go visit my mother in Singapore,” the actress shared with the magazine. But that’s not all she had to report…

