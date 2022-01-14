ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lydia Look Is Taking a Break From GENERAL HOSPITAL

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britt and Brad aren’t supposed to be hanging out but it’s okay right now because Lydia Look is taking a little time off from GENERAL HOSPITAL so Selina won’t be around to get angry that they’re disobeying her orders!. “The end of the year is...

www.soapsindepth.com

Soaps In Depth

Porter Fasullo Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

The role of Danny Morgan was recast back in the Nov. 24 episode but a month later, the previous portrayer, Porter Fasullo, said a heartfelt goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL. He shared his message along with a series of photos of himself posing in front of the GH stage door by himself and with some of his castmates.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum Is Heading for a Real-Life Wedding: ‘She Said Yes’ — Plus, That Ring… Wow!

Zac Garred popped the question to Allison Boyd. On General Hospital, the wedding of Levi and Maxie was one of Port Charles’ grandest disasters, what with hostages being taken and the groom being revealed to be a nefarious villain and all. But we have a hunch that the nuptials of the baddie’s former portrayer Zac Garred and newly minted fiancée Allison Boyd are going to be a whole lot sweeter.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Scarlett Fernandez Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Charlotte will have a new look soon as Scarlett Fernandez has revealed that she’s leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity that [executive producer] Frank Valentini and [casting director] Mark Teschner gave me in 2016,” she shared on Instagram. “Playing Charlotte Cassadine was my...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

If you’ve been wondering when we will see Brad’s aunt Selina Wu back on our screens or if she will be playing a bigger role in the Port Charles drama, we have a bit of an update to share with our readers. Soap Opera Digest has learned that Lydia Look has left General Hospital — but her exit will only be temporary, due to the actress taking an extended trip overseas. “The end of the year is when I always go visit my mother in Singapore,” the actress shared with the magazine. But that’s not all she had to report…
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Exclaims, ‘Feels So Good to Be Back On a Set!’

Much-missed soap actress is making her way behind the camera once again. Fans have been longing for the moment when General Hospital’s Lulu wakes up from her coma. Though there is no inclination that that’s going to happen anytime soon, we couldn’t be happier for the actress who last appeared in the role. Last night, after darkness fell, Emme Rylan posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes of her new venture and teased, “Late night shoot for a fun project. Feels so good to be back on set!”
CELEBRITIES
fame10.com

General Hospital: Spoilers For January 2022

The holidays are all but a distant memory now! A new year in Port Charles brings endless opportunities. What will unfold in the land of General Hospital (GH) over the next month? The little town will mourn another loss, while a troublemaker pops back onto the canvas. And there will still be plenty of Carly, Sonny (and Nina) drama! Learn about these storylines and others in the below GH spoilers for January 2022.
TV SERIES
Canyon News

Secrets Explode On “General Hospital!”

HOLLYWOOD—Secrets are being exposed in a major way on the ABC soap “General Hospital.” First off, Scott exposed Nina and Sonny’s love affair in Nixon Falls in the courtroom. Willow was under extreme stress and spilled the tea stunning, Carly and Michael in the process. Oh, the look on Carly’s face said it all: she was seething with rage and we’ve yet to get that face-to-face with Carly and Nina where I can already tell you a slap or a few slaps and harsh words are about to be traded.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'General Hospital's Luke Spencer is officially dead

Luke Spencer, one of the most popular characters in the history of daytime-TV dramas, has officially died off-camera, nearly five years after Anthony Geary last played him on "General Hospital." On this past Monday and Tuesday episodes of the long-running ABC soap opera about the trials and tribulations of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Apologies in Advance: General Hospital Emmy Winner’s New Photos of Babies ‘Bubbles and Fuzzball’ Are Going to Break You, They’re So Insanely Cute

Capturing precious moments since they grow up so fast. Back in August, General Hospital alum Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki; The Young and the Restless, ex-Abby) gave birth to twin girls, Maude and Juno, and has since showered her followers with various precious photos of her and husband Adam Fergus’ daughters. In the latest pics, dressed in matching shirts with one wearing a green bow and bib and the other in a light beige ensemble, the former soap actress shared a few nicknames for the absolutely adorable babies, “Bubbles and Fuzzball aka Petunia and Bunny Rabbit aka Verstappen and Slazenger aka Maude and Juno.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Laura Wright Address Fan Outrage Over the Seemingly Imminent End of ‘CarSon’

The actors have some words of wisdom for upset fans. It’s official. Thanks to Willow (and, in no small part, Scotty) the Nixon Falls cat is out of the proverbial bag on General Hospital. Carly and, well, everyone now knows about the affair between Nina and “Mike,” and it looks like the Corinthos clan is in for one bumpy ride. And that, of course, has fans up in arms.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson Strikes a Familiar Pose — Jason, Is That You?

“Thought I’d do my best impression for you.”. General Hospital’s Bradford Anderson, who plays Spinelli — Port Charles’ favorite computer sleuth — thought he had just gotten dressed like any other day until his wife called him out on his attire. The ABC soap actor shared a photo on Instagram wearing a black t-shirt and explained, “Wasn’t ‘til my wife asked ‘if I was trying to dress like Steve?’ did I realize I was wearing the uniform.”
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Zakary Risinger Opens up About Joining the Cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL

Young actor Zakary Risinger made his debut as the new Danny Morgan on GENERAL HOSPITAL back in November, but he got his start in show business many years ago! “When I was two weeks old, my mom’s friend, who is an agent, asked my mom to go get me a work permit because she had a job for me,” he revealed to Star-Kidz. “I started out playing newborn babies just out of the womb.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'General Hospital' kills Luke Spencer character off-screen years after actor Anthony Geary left the show

The longest-running soap opera just killed off one of its longest-running characters in a shocking twist during Monday’s episode. "General Hospital" opened the New Year with characters learning of the shocking accidental death of Luke Spencer. Played by actor Anthony Geary, Spencer first made his way to Port Charles roughly 44 years ago. Since then, he has become one of the most beloved and decorated cast members on the show.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Kristina Wagner Opens up About Her Return to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Longtime fans were delighted to see Kristina Wagner back as Felicia on GENERAL HOSPITAL, as she hasn’t been on the soap in quite a while. The actress debuted in the role back in September 1984 and appeared regularly for decades before dropping to recurring status. Unfortunately, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic put the kibosh on any more appearances for a bit.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Tees Up the Corinthos Family Reunion We Didn’t Think We Had a Ghost of a Chance of Ever Seeing

Oh, what we would give to have these three back together in Port Charles. Earlier last year, General Hospital shared a video on their official Instagram of Maurice Benard (Sonny), Chad Duell (Michael) and Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) dancing their hearts out behind-the-scenes to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing.” Fans got a kick out of seeing the Corinthos clan back together again and now Benard has teased that we just might get to see it happen one more time.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

From General Hospital to a Real-Life O.R.: William Lipton Undergoes Surgery

We write about Comings & Goings a lot here at Soaps.com — but not often with regard to actors’ tonsils. Where’s Hamilton Finn when ya need ’im? Monica Quartermaine? Austin Gatlin-Holt? There wasn’t a General Hospital doctor in sight on January 7 when William Lipton posted to his Instastories a photo of himself in a surgical mask and gown. What was up?
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Tracy Quartermaine on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tracy Quartermaine remains a fan-favorite on GENERAL HOSPITAL even though the character hasn’t been seen since 2017. Jane Elliot originated the character back in 1978 and has played Tracy on and off over the years leading up to her 2017 retirement. Although in 1989 she took maternity leave and was temporarily replaced with soap actress Christine Jones (Janice, ANOTHER WORLD; Catsy, RYAN’S HOPE; Pamela, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). In 1996, Elliot even crossed the character over to ABC sister soap THE CITY where she remained until its cancellation in 1997. She returned to GH in 2003 and remained until her 2017 departure. Although the actress said she’d retired, fans were elated to learn that she reprised her role from December 2019 through February 2020 and again from November 2020 through January 2021. Then, in January 2022, Tracy popped up again!
CELEBRITIES
