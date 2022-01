Unless you have a trendy electric car, you’re probably always on the lookout on how to save at the gas pumps. Here’s a big way to do just that. Gas stations offer rewards programs just like your grocery stores and pharmacies. You can take advantage of the perks and rewards at their locations. Some let you rack up points you can use for free merchandise, gas, or offering discounts. They are free to join, all you have to do is figure out which gas stations you visit the most, sign up for their rewards and start accumulating benefits. Some even partner with grocery chains where you can use your points at the pump.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO