Judge rules Darrell Brooks will stand trial in Christmas parade deaths

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 5 days ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Friday that Darrell Brooks will stand trial for allegedly killing six people and injuring 60 when he drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., on Nov. 21.

Waukesha Circuit Court Commissioner Kevin Costello said "there is ample evidence on all fronts" that Brooks should stand trial.

Brooks faces more than 70 charges and is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 11.

Brooks is accused of driving through the parade after confronting a woman he had allegedly argued with and hit the day before.

During Friday's preliminary hearing, Waukesha police detective Thomas Casey testified that he witnessed Brooks drive through groups of people walking in the parade.

He said he also reviewed a video of the carnage.

"At one point in the video, you can see the vehicle running over people. At one point there's someone on the hood of the car where the vehicle jams on its brakes, appears to have the person come off the hood of the car and then continues driving and drives over that person. As it gets to the 400 block it hits another group of people and then continues driving westbound," Casey said.

Never Quit
4d ago

Can you imagine the headlines if a white supremacist murdered 50 black grandmas and kids? The media bias is absurd.

