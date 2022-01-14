ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopa, CA

HOOPA MAN PLEADED NOT GUILTY

By Aurora Murray
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 5 days ago
A Hoopa man shot and wounded by Eureka Police is pleading not guilty to attempted murder charges. Twenty-nine year old, Little Eagle Moon entered the plea during a court appearance today. He is accused of trying to kill three officers by running them over with his vehicle on December 30th. The incident resulted in a Eureka detective shooting Moon, who was wanted on burglary charges at the time. Moon is being held without bond for allegedly violating his parole from prison. Authorities say he has a long criminal history.

Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26

WILLOW CREEK, Calif.(KIEM)- On Sunday at about 11:05 P.M., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an employee of a towing company had been struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96. The man was voluntarily trying to assist stuck vehicles out of the snow. The victim was […] The post Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka Police Department respond to shooting at Laguna Inn

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Late this afternoon, the Eureka Police Department responded to a shooting call at the 16 hundred block of 5th street.  The investigation later learned that a male was transported by a personal vehicle to St. Josephs Hospital after allegedly being shot at Laguna Inn. The male is expected to survive, but currently, there […] The post Eureka Police Department respond to shooting at Laguna Inn appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
