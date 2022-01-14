HOOPA MAN PLEADED NOT GUILTY

A Hoopa man shot and wounded by Eureka Police is pleading not guilty to attempted murder charges. Twenty-nine year old, Little Eagle Moon entered the plea during a court appearance today. He is accused of trying to kill three officers by running them over with his vehicle on December 30th. The incident resulted in a Eureka detective shooting Moon, who was wanted on burglary charges at the time. Moon is being held without bond for allegedly violating his parole from prison. Authorities say he has a long criminal history.

