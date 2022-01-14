ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peacemaker’: John Cena Breaks It Down In Opening Credits Sequence For HBO Max Series

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 5 days ago
John Cena ’s Peacemaker shows off his moves in the opening credits sequence for the newly released HBO Max series.

On Friday, writer and director James Gunn brought in the weekend by dropping a clip of the show’s upbeat opening, which begins with the Cena dancing to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It.”

“Due to an incredibly popular request, here are the opening credits of #Peacemaker,” Gunn tweeted.

Peacemaker , produced by Peter Safran and starring Cena in the title role, explores the continuing story of the character in the aftermath of Gunn’s 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad. It’s about a man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The series, which made its debut on Thursday Jan, 13, also features Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The opening sequence grows from Cena’s solo to a larger ensemble dance featuring Brooks, Stroma, Holland and more. They swing their arms over their head, shuffle and pelvic thrust in unison.

Peacemaker premiered with three episodes and new installments will drop on HBO Max weekly through Feb. 17.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Watch the dance-filled sequence below.

