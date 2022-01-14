‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett , “The Streets of Mos Espa”.

If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney +/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker.

In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger, who claims that a cyborg gang of biker kids have been stealing his water. The lead cyborg bikers are played by Sophie Thatcher and Jordan Bolger, the former the star of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Bolger is former recurring actor from The 100 and Peaky Blinders. When Boba approaches the kids, they claim they’re out of work, and that Lortha is overcharging on water. Boba insists Lortha to accept 500 credits instead of the 1,300 credits that are owed to him. In the end, Boba hires the gang to be part of his posse, and they do happen to demonstrate their loyalty after he’s attacked by Black Krrsantan in his palace.

Today at Disney+’s Winter TCA , Boba Fett thespian Temuera Morrison said that the bounty hunter’s new buds are “another little thing about Boba where he’s trying to sort things out, and ‘Oh, maybe we can get these guys on our side. If we can’t beat these people, maybe we can join them, or get them to join you.'”

In regards to where such mercy and loyalty come from, Morrison pegs it “the influence of the Tuskens” and Boba’s time spent with the sand people, who made them one of their own after capturing him and nursing him back to life after his time in the Sarlacc Pit.

“I’m not sure if they’re happy with their pay,” Morrison joked about Boba’s new amigos.

Added Ming-Na Wen about the cyborg gang who have added droid parts, “For me, if you know George Lucas, this is a real homage to a lot of things he’s always loved, whether it was the Mods back in the 1960s, a movie about kids on motorbikes and scooters, and American Graffiti. ”

Adds the actress who plays Fennec Shand, “Those are great little tributes but at the same time it lends itself to the storytelling of learning about Tatooine and the citizens of Tatooine.”