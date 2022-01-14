ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett , “The Streets of Mos Espa”.

If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney +/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker.

In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger, who claims that a cyborg gang of biker kids have been stealing his water. The lead cyborg bikers are played by Sophie Thatcher and Jordan Bolger, the former the star of Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Bolger is former recurring actor from The 100 and Peaky Blinders. When Boba approaches the kids, they claim they’re out of work, and that Lortha is overcharging on water. Boba insists Lortha to accept 500 credits instead of the 1,300 credits that are owed to him. In the end, Boba hires the gang to be part of his posse, and they do happen to demonstrate their loyalty after he’s attacked by Black Krrsantan in his palace.

Today at Disney+’s Winter TCA , Boba Fett thespian Temuera Morrison said that the bounty hunter’s new buds are “another little thing about Boba where he’s trying to sort things out, and ‘Oh, maybe we can get these guys on our side. If we can’t beat these people, maybe we can join them, or get them to join you.'”

In regards to where such mercy and loyalty come from, Morrison pegs it “the influence of the Tuskens” and Boba’s time spent with the sand people, who made them one of their own after capturing him and nursing him back to life after his time in the Sarlacc Pit.

“I’m not sure if they’re happy with their pay,” Morrison joked about Boba’s new amigos.

Added Ming-Na Wen about the cyborg gang who have added droid parts, “For me, if you know George Lucas, this is a real homage to a lot of things he’s always loved, whether it was the Mods back in the 1960s, a movie about kids on motorbikes and scooters, and American Graffiti.

Adds the actress who plays Fennec Shand, “Those are great little tributes but at the same time it lends itself to the storytelling of learning about Tatooine and the citizens of Tatooine.”

Cinema Blend

How The Book Of Boba Fett's Latest Episode May Have Teased The Live-Action Debut Of A Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Book of Boba Fett. Read at your own risk!. The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett threw a lot of its fans yet another breadcrumb that indicates that it could be preparing for the arrival of a fan-favorite character. There’s reason to believe Doctor Aphra may finally make her live-action debut in Star Wars television. But how can we be sure?
Inside the Magic

The 7 Dumbest Moments in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) is easily the most hated movie in the franchise, which is saying a lot when you consider just how controversial Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) was on its release! While that film remains equally hated, the final chapter in the sequel trilogy became the final nail in the coffin for fans, which was largely down to some truly baffling storytelling decisions.
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
HipHopWired

Peep The Official Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Series

With the spirit of the big baddy inside of him turning him into the nighttime vigilante known as Moon Knight, Marc is now ready to get busy as Disney's official description describes "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt."
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Temuera Morrison Criticizes The Book of Boba Fett on Character's New Change

Temuera Morrison wanted to play the character differently in The Book of Boba Fett!. For most fans, just seeing Boba Fett in action in The Book of Boba Fett. However, some people have a lot to say about the new Star Wars series and that includes Temuera Morrison himself. The star of The Mandalorian has spoken up about the Disney+ show's portrayal of Fett and interestingly, it confirms what fans have noticed about the former bounty hunter since his return.
thatshelf.com

The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1.02 Review

The opening visuals of “The Tribes of Tatooine” have a charm that is almost immediately dispelled their cheapness. Say what you will about the weaker elements of Return of the Jedi, the sequences on Tatooine have a visceral impact that The Book of Boba Fett desperately tries to recapture. It attempts to offer an occasional delight, but inadvertently makes an argument for stories that are more interesting than the primary one it tells.
IndieWire

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Bar Fight Just Included Luke’s Friends, Famously Cut from ‘A New Hope’

If you doubted the ability of Jon Favreau and the Lucasfilm Story Group to mine every last bit of “Star Wars” lore for Easter Eggs to populate their Disney+ series, doubt no further. Chapter 2 of “The Book of Boba Fett” just included a seamlessly integrated deep-dive into the deleted scenes of “A New Hope” for its worldbuilding of Tatooine: Luke Skywalker’s friends Camie and Fixer. An early cut of the 1977 film toggles between the space battle that kicks things off, as Princess Leia’s ship is captured by the Empire, and Luke Skywalker on the surface of the desert planet...
POPSUGAR

Here's How The Book of Boba Fett Fits Into the Star Wars Timeline

After being part of the Star Wars franchise for decades, Boba Fett, a notorious bounty hunter, is finally getting the spotlight through the arrival of his new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Temuera Morrison, who originally portrayed Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and then went on to play Boba in a number of projects like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Visions, returns as the iconic character again. Starring alongside him is Ming-Na Wen as the assassin and elite mercenary Fennec Shand, who helps Boba take Jabba the Hutt's throne on the desert planet of Tatooine. Since Boba was thought to have died in Return of the Jedi after falling into the Sarlacc pit, you might be wondering how The Book of Boba Fett fits into the overall Star Wars timeline. Here's what to know.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Stills From Last Wednesday's Episode Tease Some Major New Threats To The Galaxy

Last Wednesday, "The Tribes of Tatooine" lived up to its title by delivering a superb episode of The Book of Boba Fett that explored the bounty hunter's burgeoning relationship with the planet's Tusken Raiders. Taking us back to the immediate aftermath of Return of the Jedi, we learned how Fett came to be part of the group many know as the Sand People.
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Concept Art Has Tusken Bikers and More

The Book of Boba Fett has officially released two episodes on Disney+, and it's been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 75% audience score. There's a lot to love in the new show, especially for longtime fans of Star Wars. The latest episode features Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) living among the Tusken Raiders in the past while dealing with his new title in the present. In honor of "Chapter 2," the official Twitter account for Star Wars shared some cool concept art today.
