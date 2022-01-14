Inmate who bolted from B.C. jail had just learned he would not be released

A Mendocino County Jail inmate who failed to return to jail after a two-day release has been apprehended after a standoff with SWAT teams. 33-year-old Christopher Ryan Brockway was granted a two day release by a judge for unknown reasons and was due to return to the jail by 8 p.m. Saturday. He failed to return and was involved in a brief chase with CHP officers Sunday morning that ended in central Laytonville when his vehicle became disabled. He refused to surrender, threatening officers with “suicide by cop.” After a three hour standoff, Brockway was subdued after being shot in the leg with a 40mm foam baton and with the help of a K-9 officer. Brockway sustained.

