Inmate who bolted from B.C. jail had just learned he would not be released

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
