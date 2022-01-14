ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Here Are Best Drive-Thru Restaurants in America

By Owen Bellwood
Jalopnik
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drive-thru meal can be everything from an on-the-go treat to sustenance...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Donut Bank going drive-thru only

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Donut Bank announced on their Facebook page that they will once again be operating by drive-thru only. They say they made this decision due to health concerns for their staff and customers. They say they will be operating this way until further notice.
EVANSVILLE, IN
richlandsource.com

The Golden Burrito offers drive-thru Mexican fare

MANSFIELD -- Cirino Martinez knows there’s no such thing as a perfect dish. But he’s determined that every meal served at The Golden Burrito be as close as possible. “It can’t be perfect, but it bothers me if it’s not the best," said Martinez, who owns the area's only non-chain drive-thru Mexican restaurant.
MANSFIELD, OH
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio eatery among America’s best new restaurants, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio Asian eatery named one of 10 best new restaurants in U.S. Local favorite Best Quality Daughter earns its spot among America’s best new restaurants, according to USA Today’s 10Best.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#United States#Food Drink
tysonsreporter.com

NEW: Shake Shack to open drive-thru restaurant at Tysons’ Pike 7 Plaza

Shake Shack will be the occupant of a new drive-thru fast-food restaurant proposed for Pike 7 Plaza (8350 Leesburg Pike) in Tysons. The tenant’s name was revealed at a public hearing held on Wednesday (Jan. 12) by the Fairfax County Planning Commission, which recommended approving a special exception request for the project.
TYSONS, VA
WDTN

The Foodbank Drive Thru changes days of operation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank Drive Thru will be changing its days of operation. The Foodbank announced in a Facebook post that effective Jan. 11, the Foodbank Drive Thru will only be open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. According to the Foodbank, the Drive Thru will no longer be open on […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.3 The KEY

The Best Tri-Cities Restaurants According to Someone Who Just Moved Here

It's always interesting to see your town's culture and local scenes through the lens of someone with a fresher perspective. Ian is one of my newest friends and co-workers. He's from San Diego and is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and recently moved to Tri-Cities with his longtime girlfriend. He's also spent some time in Chicago, so his food experience is pretty vast for a person his age.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Drive-thru coffee shop Mudslingers to open on Loop 323 in Tyler

A man who is passionate about keeping things local is nearing the opening of a drive-thru coffee kiosk on Loop 323 in Tyler. Nathan Stephens, owner of the soon-to-open Mudslingers at 2313 ESE Loop 323, said he felt the need for more “mom and pop” coffee shops in Tyler after experiences he had at local franchises of national chains. He said he couldn’t believe how long the lines sometimes are at those shops, and that Mudslingers will fulfill a dream of his.
TYLER, TX
universalhub.com

Guy turns Stoneham liquor store into a drive-thru

Rapid Liquors on Main Street in Stoneham reports some guy drove his car into their store around 1 a.m. As long as he was there, he grabbed a beer, popped it open and enjoyed it, along with some chips and a cigar, as he wandered through the store, Rapid Liquors reports, adding he also sampled some bourbon.
STONEHAM, MA
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Relating To This Drive-Thru Rant

Maybe it's noon and you need a quick bite for lunch before heading back to work. Perhaps it's 3 p.m. and your kids are clamoring for a snack between school and soccer practice. Or, let's say it's 6 p.m. and you just want an easy dinner that doesn't require any cooking. Whatever the reason may be, you find yourself pulling up to the nearest Chick-fil-A drive-thru for some juicy chicken nuggets, crispy waffle fries, and an ice-cold lemonade passed right into your car window. According to Chick-fil-A's blog, The Chicken Wire, the national fast food chain has had a drive-thru option for more than 30 years and can now service about 100 cars per hour during a rush.
RESTAURANTS
Fast Casual

'America's drive-thru capital' hosting Fast Casual Exec Summit

Indianapolis is "America's drive-thru capital," according to Chrysler Capital, which analyzed data to reveal which U.S. cities were the best for drive-thrus based on the number of drive-thru restaurants, drive-in cinemas, gas stations and overall traffic congestion levels,. The city is also home to this year's Fast Casual Executive Summit,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hurley planners reject Dunkin’ drive-thru application

The Hurley Planning Board unanimously denied an application for a Dunkin’ drive-thru at the intersection of Routes 28 and 375, citing numerous traffic safety issues, on Monday, January 10. The Dunkin’ was proposed for the Northwest corner on a lot owned by Virginia Barthel that formerly housed her Booked by Barthel agency and an Allstate insurance office . . .
HURLEY, NY
QSR magazine

Checkers Pioneers Momentous Drive-Thru Technology

Checkers and Rally’s CEO Frances Allen believes “without a shadow of a doubt,” the restaurant industry’s labor shortage is here to stay. And the numbers back up her position. Food and drink places added only 42,600 jobs in December and just 33,600 in November. That industry had 11.66 million workers on payroll last month, which is still more than 600,000 employees shy of where it was in February 2020.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy