Ontario reports 3,814 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 527 patients in ICU

INS News
 6 days ago

CTVNews.ca – Canada – Public...

insnews.org

ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
The Independent

Woman sues Southwest for $10 million for kicking her off flight after she removed mask ‘to drink water’

A US-based woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10m after she was ejected from one of the airline’s flights for not complying with mask rules.Florida-based Medora Clai Reading, 68, alleges that she was wrongly kicked off her flight on 7 January 2021 for not wearing a mask - saying that she only removed her mask to periodically drink water.In a case filed on Wednesday, Reading claimed that she needed to stay hydrated for medical reasons, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, but a “hostile” flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on.She also claims she offered...
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
Americas
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
KTNV 13 Action News

Do at-home COVID-19 test results need to be reported?

With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
KRDO News Channel 13

Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Concord News Journal

Conspiracy theorist who spread fake news about Covid-19 on her streaming channel refused vaccine, contracted the virus and died in hospital after refusing treatment

Fake news and misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and the vaccines seem to be one of the major problems in the country since a decent number of vaccine hesitant people rely on this news when deciding whether to get vaccinated against the virus or not. When it comes to Omicron,...
