Texas State

Trump to rally supporters in Texas

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Former President Trump will hold a rally in Texas later this month as he looks to ramp up his travel schedule ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The rally is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston, at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, according to a release from his leadership PAC, Save America.

The Texas rally will be his second of the month. The former president is slated to rally supporters on Saturday in Arizona, where he’ll be joined by a roster of prominent backers who have echoed his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Trump has held a handful of campaign-style events since leaving the White House last year, though he’s expected to ramp up his political activity in the coming weeks and months as he looks to maintain his premier status among Republicans ahead of a potential 2024 bid for the White House.

Trump scrapped a scheduled news conference last week on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after GOP leaders and allies warned against such an event.

