It’s been 23 years since Toronto called in the army after a major snowstorm

INS News
 11 days ago

CTVNews.ca – Canada – Public...

insnews.org

CBS Boston

Major Winter Snow Storm With Blizzard Conditions Possible Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — Did they just say the “B” word? Yup we did. Actually if you are paying close attention you may hear several “B” words in the coming days. Blizzard. Blockbuster. Bombogenesis. At this point all options are on the table for our Saturday storm. However, with each passing hour and computer model run, the likelihood of a major winter storm continues to grow. Let me emphasize that this is NOT A LOCK just yet. We are still in the forecasting window (about 3 days out) when we are analyzing trends and looking thousands of miles away for the pieces that will eventually...
BOSTON, MA
deseret.com

A new major snowstorm is coming to the U.S. Here’s what to expect

A new major snowstorm will impact millions of people across the country, hitting the Midwest, the South and the East Coast. What’s happening: Another major snowstorm will create massive travel issues for people from North Dakota to Georgia and even those in Maine. The Midwest will see the first...
thebrockvoice.com

Major snowstorm expected to start Sunday night

A major snowstorm is expected to track across most of southern Ontario starting Sunday (Jan. 16) night. According to Environment Canada, total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible in the area, with winds gusting up to 60-km/h. “A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes...
The Independent

Bomb cyclone threatens East Coast with nor’easter bringing snow and ice

A “bomb cyclone” is forecast to barrel up the US East coast this weekend, bringing snow and ice along with powerful winds and risk of flooding.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that the winter storm will likely impact portions of the Mid-Atlantic, especially near the coast, and areas in the northeast through New England late on Friday and into the weekend.A blast of chilly Arctic air is set to overtake much of the eastern US through Thursday. The coldest temperatures are expected from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast on Wednesday morning, with widespread lows below zero. Sub-freezing...
#Toronto#Snowstorm#Winter Storms#Canada
The Independent

What is a bomb cyclone? Northeastern US warned over approaching storm

The US East Coast has been warned that a “bomb cyclone” from the mid-Atlantic could strike later this week, the nor’easter travelling up the Eastern Seaboard and potentially bringing heavy snowfall along with the chill.“Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast,” the Weather Prediction Center cautioned on Tuesday morning.“It is becoming more likely that it will bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region, including the I-95 metropolitan areas.”While the name sounds alarming, the phenomenon is relatively common in North America and...
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Major snowstorm could wreak havoc on eastern US

Following its blitz on the Midwest, the system will move eastward, leaving over a foot of snow in some areas of the Northeast and hazardously icy conditions for some in the Southeast.
