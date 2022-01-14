It’s been 23 years since Toronto called in the army after a major snowstorm

The US East Coast has been warned that a “bomb cyclone” from the mid-Atlantic could strike later this week, the nor’easter travelling up the Eastern Seaboard and potentially bringing heavy snowfall along with the chill.“Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast,” the Weather Prediction Center cautioned on Tuesday morning.“It is becoming more likely that it will bring significant snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region, including the I-95 metropolitan areas.”While the name sounds alarming, the phenomenon is relatively common in North America and...
Comments / 0