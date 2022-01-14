Every aspect of Canada’s supply chain will be impacted by vaccine mandate for truckers, experts warn

A COVID-19 vaccination requirement that will bar unvaccinated drivers of freight trucks coming from Canada to deliver goods across the American border this month may exacerbate supply chain issues for auto parts, experts say. An estimated 12,000 drivers could be prohibited from entering the United States under the mandate that...
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers went into effect over the weekend. Now, the United States plans to implement a similar mandate beginning Saturday, Jan. 22. Each country’s rule prevents unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national truckers from crossing the border. Both rules have been criticized because they...
Canada manufacturing sales rose 2.6% mom to CAD 63.1B in November, above expectation of 1.7% mom. Sales increased in 18 of 21 industries, led by the primary metal, petroleum and coal product, non-metallic mineral, and food product industries. Statistics Canada said, “despite the gains observed for November, supply chain issues...
Detroit — Canada's plan to turn away unvaccinated U.S. truckers at the border starting Saturday could have an acute impact on Michigan — upending the flow of everything from auto parts to building materials to food between two of the world's largest trading partners. Only 50% to 60%...
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada will allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross in from the United States, reversing a decision requiring all truckers to be inoculated against the coronavirus, Canada's border agency said on Wednesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had faced pressure from the main opposition party and trucking...
Canada has clarified a COVID-19 measure that goes into effect on Saturday for cross-border truckers. Originally, Ottawa said Canadian truckers would be exempt from the measure. But in a statement Thursday, the departments of Transportation, Health and Public Safety said all truckers coming into Canada must be fully vaccinated. Canadian...
Inflation, labor shortages and an uncertain regulatory environment are among the thorniest issues facing independent grocers at the start of 2022. Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), representing 21,000 independent grocers throughout the U.S., spoke with Winsight Grocery Business recently about these challenges as well as the NGA’s upcoming 40th anniversary.
NEW ORLEANS - "It's still a unique thing to see a woman driver in the cab of a large truck, but it's not as unique as it used to be," Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking Inc. told VOA. "The number of women operators is increasing, and when I see one driving a truck, I still give them a thumbs up and a smile because they're changing our industry."
People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
The federal government is preparing to roll out a new apprenticeship program allowing some 18 to 20-year-olds to drive big rigs across state lines as part of efforts to address the ongoing supply chain crisis in the U.S. Nearly every state in the union already allows 18 to 20-year-olds with...
New rules requiring truckers to show proof of vaccination when crossing the Canada-U.S. border are cutting into shipping capacity and boosting the cost of hauling everything from broccoli to tomatoes, with the potential impacts growing for Michigan's trucking, auto and agricultural industries. The cost of transporting produce out of California...
Herald Scotland notes that the double-vaccinated Scots are now more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid compared to the unvaccinated people. A pretty exciting thing that is definitely worth noting is the fact that the data showing this is called “weird” by the publication. “It comes...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday the U.S. Labor Department reported consumer prices jumped 7% in December when compared to the same time last year. That is the largest year-over-year inflation since 1982. The Chancellor’s Professor of Supply Chain Management for the University of Tennessee feels eventually the inflation numbers...
A group of experts came together recently to target action steps companies can take in response to the supply chain crisis. Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Blackford Capital and the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Western Michigan chapter on Dec. 15 hosted a webinar on the supply chain crisis called “What the H*** Is Going on with the Global Supply Chain? Will It Ever Go Back to Normal?”
Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
