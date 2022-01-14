ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every aspect of Canada’s supply chain will be impacted by vaccine mandate for truckers, experts warn

Canada manufacturing sales rose 2.6% mom in Nov, supply chains impacts continued

Canada manufacturing sales rose 2.6% mom to CAD 63.1B in November, above expectation of 1.7% mom. Sales increased in 18 of 21 industries, led by the primary metal, petroleum and coal product, non-metallic mineral, and food product industries. Statistics Canada said, “despite the gains observed for November, supply chain issues...
Reuters

Canada drops vaccine mandate for its truckers after pressure from industry

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada will allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross in from the United States, reversing a decision requiring all truckers to be inoculated against the coronavirus, Canada's border agency said on Wednesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had faced pressure from the main opposition party and trucking...
wbfo.org

Canada flip-flops on vaccinations for cross-border truckers

Canada has clarified a COVID-19 measure that goes into effect on Saturday for cross-border truckers. Originally, Ottawa said Canadian truckers would be exempt from the measure. But in a statement Thursday, the departments of Transportation, Health and Public Safety said all truckers coming into Canada must be fully vaccinated. Canadian...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

NGA CEO Greg Ferrara on Vaccine Mandates, Supply Chains and What's Next

Inflation, labor shortages and an uncertain regulatory environment are among the thorniest issues facing independent grocers at the start of 2022. Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), representing 21,000 independent grocers throughout the U.S., spoke with Winsight Grocery Business recently about these challenges as well as the NGA’s upcoming 40th anniversary.
neworleanssun.com

Women Truckers Stepping Up Amid US Supply Chain Woes

NEW ORLEANS - "It's still a unique thing to see a woman driver in the cab of a large truck, but it's not as unique as it used to be," Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, president and CEO of Garner Trucking Inc. told VOA. "The number of women operators is increasing, and when I see one driving a truck, I still give them a thumbs up and a smile because they're changing our industry."
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
FOXBusiness

Feds launching teen truckers program amid supply chain crisis

The federal government is preparing to roll out a new apprenticeship program allowing some 18 to 20-year-olds to drive big rigs across state lines as part of efforts to address the ongoing supply chain crisis in the U.S. Nearly every state in the union already allows 18 to 20-year-olds with...
Detroit News

Canada's trucker vaccine rule making freight, fruit pricier

New rules requiring truckers to show proof of vaccination when crossing the Canada-U.S. border are cutting into shipping capacity and boosting the cost of hauling everything from broccoli to tomatoes, with the potential impacts growing for Michigan's trucking, auto and agricultural industries. The cost of transporting produce out of California...
WATE

Experts explain inflation and supply chain impacts in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wednesday the U.S. Labor Department reported consumer prices jumped 7% in December when compared to the same time last year. That is the largest year-over-year inflation since 1982. The Chancellor’s Professor of Supply Chain Management for the University of Tennessee feels eventually the inflation numbers...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Experts analyze supply chain ‘mess’

A group of experts came together recently to target action steps companies can take in response to the supply chain crisis. Grand Rapids-based private equity firm Blackford Capital and the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Western Michigan chapter on Dec. 15 hosted a webinar on the supply chain crisis called “What the H*** Is Going on with the Global Supply Chain? Will It Ever Go Back to Normal?”
contagionlive.com

High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer

Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
