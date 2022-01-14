Hailey Whitters Announces New Album, Releases New Single ‘Everything She Ain’t’

Maren Morris has announced her new album, Humble Quest, slated for March 25 of this year. This announcement came after the release of her latest single, “Circles Around This Town”, which broke Amazon Music’s record for most streams for a country song debut by a female artist. The album was created during that pandemic and is inspired by life events such as motherhood, death of a loved one, friendships, and all the lockdowns in the past, noting to be her most personal release to date. Remember, this album comes after her release of GIRL in 2019, which soared her into stardom with the Grammy Award-winning “The Bones”. Let’s hope this song delivers as hard as that one did for not only country fans, but fans all over. Take a look at the tracklist below.

