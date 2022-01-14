ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Whitters Announces New Album, Releases New Single ‘Everything She Ain’t’

By Lorie Liebig
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 5 days ago
Hailey Whitters is returning to her roots. The Iowa native has announced the release of her third album Raised, due out March 18, which was inspired by her Midwestern hometown and the formative years she spent there. “It’s been 14 years since I’ve lived in Iowa, but more and...

98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

