LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayor said the metro may have reached its peak of new cases from the omicron surge, but won't know for sure until next week. "As next week and the week after that comes on board, we will be able to more definitively — with humility — talk about maybe we're coming down from the peak," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D) said. "We're seeing some evidence in our wastewater data that's also indicating that as well."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO