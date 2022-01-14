Officials: 62% of WA lodging business lost due to COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The service and lodging industry in Washington continues to struggle during the pandemic, with lodging reportedly losing 62% of its business since the pandemic.

The Washington Hospitality Association said those sectors lost $5.4 billion compared to 2019.

“This did not impact our entire industry equally, our eating and drinking places actually from the restaurant side took the worst of it, had a 54 percent drop in business,” said Anthony Anton, president of the association.

WHA said fewer restaurants closed in 2021 than during the first round of business restrictions in the state thanks to customers and help from local and federal relief.

3,300 restaurants have closed since the pandemic, and around a thousand of those were closed just last year. Washingtonians ordered about one more to-go meal at restaurants than in pre-pandemic times.

