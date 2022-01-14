ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Officials: 62% of WA lodging business lost due to COVID

By Alex Heiden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuJKS_0dm344PC00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The service and lodging industry in Washington continues to struggle during the pandemic, with lodging reportedly losing 62% of its business since the pandemic.

The Washington Hospitality Association said those sectors lost $5.4 billion compared to 2019.

“This did not impact our entire industry equally, our eating and drinking places actually from the restaurant side took the worst of it, had a 54 percent drop in business,” said Anthony Anton, president of the association.

WHA said fewer restaurants closed in 2021 than during the first round of business restrictions in the state thanks to customers and help from local and federal relief.

3,300 restaurants have closed since the pandemic, and around a thousand of those were closed just last year. Washingtonians ordered about one more to-go meal at restaurants than in pre-pandemic times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodging#Covid#Restaurants#Weather#Wa#Wha#Washingtonians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy