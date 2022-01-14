City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center temporarily closed

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita Falls Animal Services Center announced they will be closed over the weekend and early next week.

In a statement released Friday, January 14, they stated the closure was due to staff shortages from illnesses.

At the earliest, Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will return to normal operating hours on Wednesday, January 19.

Only emergency calls will continue to be dispatched during the closure.

If you need to reclaim an animal you can do so by calling (940) 761-7818 and make an appointment to retrieve your animal.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we get more updates.

