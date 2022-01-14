ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers’ defensive duo named first-team All-Pro

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x7L0m_0dm33lKX00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward were both named first-team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday.

Watt earns All-Pro honors for the third straight year and was one of five unanimous choices.

Two Browns standouts named All-Pro first-team

Last week, he tied Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks, leading the NFL in that category for the second consecutive year.

Heyward has now been named All-Pro four times in his career. This season he piled up 10 sacks. It’s the second time in his career that he has reached double-digits in sacks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Pro#American Football#Associated Press All Pro#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers make multiple roster moves following playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several roster moves following their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The team signed the following players to future-reserve deals: Daniel Archibong, Rico Bussey, Khalil Davis, Nathan Gilliam, Malcolm Pridgeon, Delontae Scott, Sam Sloman, Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger, Donovan Stiner, Rex Sunahara and Tyler Vaughns.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy