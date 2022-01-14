Steelers’ defensive duo named first-team All-Pro
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward were both named first-team Associated Press All-Pro on Friday.
Watt earns All-Pro honors for the third straight year and was one of five unanimous choices.Two Browns standouts named All-Pro first-team
Last week, he tied Michael Strahan’s NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks, leading the NFL in that category for the second consecutive year.
Heyward has now been named All-Pro four times in his career. This season he piled up 10 sacks. It's the second time in his career that he has reached double-digits in sacks.
