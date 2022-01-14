“Black Panther” Sequel Returns To Filming

Enola Holmes is getting a sequel and Netflix revealed that the project has already finished filming. On Twitter, the streaming company announced that the movie was another step closer to release. Enola Holmes was one of the movies that people really enjoyed because of the cast and a fun story. (Who's really saying no to Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as a mystery-solving set of siblings?) Still, Enola Holmes 2 will get a big push from the streamer as it stars such big talent from other Netflix properties. The Witcher and Stranger Things are appointment television for millions of fans around the world. The young detective's next outing will probably be the same for another group of viewers whenever it hits. Late last year, Cavill explained his feelings about wrapping his time filming the sequel. He talked about getting up and being motivated even when he didn't feel like doing it.

