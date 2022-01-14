ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Black Panther” Sequel Returns To Filming

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Letitia Wright is reportedly back on the set of the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with production proceeding as planned. Last year it was revealed Wright was...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Does it Affect Wakanda Forever's Filming?

The Nakia actress is the latest victim of COVID-19. A recent survey declared Marvel Studios’ next Black Panther project as this year’s most anticipated film but the follow-up to the 2018 superhero epic has been experiencing some frustrating behind-the-scenes problems over the last couple of months. To those unaware, the production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been put on hold indefinitely after one of its stars, Letitia Wright suffered an on-set injury that apparently required her more time to recuperate than initially expected.
MOVIES
AceShowbiz

Letitia Wright to Resume Filming 'Black Panther 2' Months After Set Accident

Production on 'Wakanda Forever' is expected to be back on track next week after several setbacks, the latest of which was several cast and crew, including Lupita Nyong'o, testing positive for COVID. AceShowbiz - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is ready to resume production with Letitia Wright returning. Filming on the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Sequel Completed Filming

Enola Holmes is getting a sequel and Netflix revealed that the project has already finished filming. On Twitter, the streaming company announced that the movie was another step closer to release. Enola Holmes was one of the movies that people really enjoyed because of the cast and a fun story. (Who's really saying no to Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill as a mystery-solving set of siblings?) Still, Enola Holmes 2 will get a big push from the streamer as it stars such big talent from other Netflix properties. The Witcher and Stranger Things are appointment television for millions of fans around the world. The young detective's next outing will probably be the same for another group of viewers whenever it hits. Late last year, Cavill explained his feelings about wrapping his time filming the sequel. He talked about getting up and being motivated even when he didn't feel like doing it.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: Marvels, Gentefied, Atlanta, Uncharted

Composer Laura Karpman (“Lovecraft Country”) has been set to score “The Marvels,” the sequel to “Captain Marvel,” for Disney and Marvel Studios. Karpman will work alongside director Nia DaCosta on the film starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. She takes over from Pinar Toprak who scored the first “Captain Marvel”. [Source: Variety]
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Five Join Disney’s YA “National Treasure” Series

Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano and Jordan Rodrigues have all been set as series regulars opposite Lisette Alexis in the young adult-skewing “National Treasure” TV series for the Disney+ service. The series is being dubbed “an expansion” of the “National Treasure” movie franchise, this...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Aquaman” Sequel Officially Wraps Filming

Filming has officially wrapped on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” with director/producer James Wan confirming the news with a photo just a few hours ago. Wan shows off a shot of himself, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, and Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master on a beach in Malibu.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Sundance ’22 Horror “Fresh” Goes To Hulu

Ahead of its premiere next week at the virtual Sundance Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures has acquired Mimi Cave’s horror film “Fresh” with plans to directly release the film to streaming. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan lead the cast of the film in which a woman, tired of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
darkhorizons.com

Quick News: King’s, Paris, Teller, Dion

20th Century Studios has set a February 18th premiere date for “The King’s Man” on Hulu. The “Kingsman” prequel will also hit the Star banner on Disney+ in global markets on the same day. [Source: Variety]. Cooking With Paris. Paris Hilton’s cooking reality series “Cooking...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: “The Godfather” Trilogy 4K Release

Paramount Home Media has premiered the trailer for the upcoming “The Godfather” trilogy 4K re-release timed for the 50th anniversary of the original 1972 film. The original film will score a limited theatrical re-release on February 25th while March 22nd is the launch date for both the 4K UHD Blu-ray trilogy box-set and the new 4K restorations of all three films in digital storefronts.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Peacemaker” Credits, Reviews, S2 Talk

James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” series has debuted on HBO Max and the most talked about element from the first few episodes released has been the stellar opening credits sequence. Set to Norweigian glam metal band Wig Wam’s 2010 single “Do You Wanna Taste It,” the dance number is...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

M’Baku Gets Expanded “Black Panther” Future

Filming has resumed on Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” a sequel that has to deal with the unexpected passing of the first film’s star Chadwick Boseman. Rather than recast, director Ryan Coogler has created a story that acknowledges and works around Boseman’s absence. Part of...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Rogue One” Duo Begin “True Love” Shoot

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” director Gareth Edwards and cinematographer Greig Fraser are re-teaming on another sci-fi feature “True Love” which has just begun filming. Fraser and rising short film lenser Oren Soffer, who are sharing the film’s cinematography, posted on social media that the first...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Scream” Tracks For $35M MLK Weekend

Paramount’s “Scream,” the fifth film in the horror-comedy franchise, is on track for a solid opening weekend at the box-office. Domestically the film is targeting a $30.6 million haul for the three-day and a $35 million haul for the four-day. Internationally, the film is tracking to make a further $18 million for the three-day.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy