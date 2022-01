Amid a push by lawmakers to remove her, Rutherford County Judge Donna Scott Davenport has announced she won’t seek reelection. Davenport, whose term will conclude in August, made the announcement a day after Democratic lawmakers in the Tennessee General Assembly said they were seeking legislation to remove her from office, due to criticism she’s faced for creating fake laws that led to lawsuits and the incarceration of Black children.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO