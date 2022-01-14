FDA approves expanded use of AbbVie’s arthritis drug to treat eczema

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new insomnia drug called Quviviq. The manufacturer of the drug claims that it can help people sleep better without making them feel so groggy the next day. The drug was developed and manufactured by a Swiss drugmaker Idorsia, and it’s scheduled to be available for purchase in May of this year. Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more This new insomnia drug could help you sleep better People experiencing a lack of sleep isn’t a new issue. In fact, the Sleep Foundation says that almost half...

