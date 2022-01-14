ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokimane reveals that she almost quit streaming on Twitch

By Kyle Campbell
 5 days ago
Twitch’s biggest female streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys claims she thought about retiring this year.

During a recent broadcast, Anys revealed that 2022 might’ve been her last year on Twitch had the platform’s landscape not changed dramatically.

“I was debating whether I wanted to say this, but I guess I might as well,” Anys said. “If it wasn’t for that influx of female viewers, female streamers, and just more diverse community members, whether that’s people of color or other minorities within the last year or two over Covid, I think I likely would have retired from streaming this year.”

These comments came a week after Twitch banned Anys for streaming Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender on her channel. Though that likely had no bearing on her thoughts about potentially leaving Twitch behind.

“Feeling like your existence is friction in the industry that you’re in is just not fun,” Anys continued. “Like, at some point, you’re like [expletive] this [expletive], I want to have a good life. I just want to play games; it’s not that deep.”

Back in October, Anys co-founded the esports and influencer consulting firm RTS. So she has other professional ambitions outside of streaming should she decide to leave the platform behind.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

