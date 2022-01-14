ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Inflation is erasing Biden’s other economic gains

By Hosted by Jeremy Hobson
kcrw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your grocery or gas bill weren’t enough of an indicator, inflation is here at historic levels. The consumer price index, which tracks how prices change over time, showed a 7% increase at the end of last year, which is the highest jump since 1982. The Biden administration...

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden gets lowest approval poll in presidency and 70% think country headed in wrong direction

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Biden's report card: 1 year in, accomplishments and stalled priorities

With the United States facing many of the same crises that Joe Biden took on when he took office one year ago, the president has been taking stock of his legislative accomplishments -- including major infrastructure and coronavirus relief packages -- and has stayed upbeat even as his popularity plummets and key priorities remain unmet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Allies take the lead as Biden refuses to boost Ukraine defenses

Visiting Ukraine on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted that the United States stands resolute alongside Kyiv. Blinken also announced another $200 million provision of defensive support. The truth, however, is that even as Russia's invasion plan takes shape, the Biden administration's support for Ukraine is far more rhetorical...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
Wyoming News

Rand Paul: Federal COVID stimulus to blame for record inflation

(The Center Square) – Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., released a new report Tuesday detailing the effects inflation has had on families and businesses around the country and calling it a “hidden tax” on Americans. In the report, Paul blames the federal COVID-19 stimulus spending for record high inflation. “$4.9 trillion in COVID-19 stimulus spending has led to one of the highest and most sustained levels of inflation in U.S. history,"...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jane Harman
Person
Alice Stewart
schiffgold.com

Joe Biden’s Economic Dumb-Guy Argument

President Joe Biden is running around trying to take credit for a “booming” economy. It’s the ultimate political dumb-guy argument. Politicians tend to play to the lowest common denominator and Joe Biden is no exception. In a social media post, Biden claimed credit for an improving labor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Macro View: Hanke hits out at Biden’s inflation explanation

White House officials are not buying the argument that inflation has risen mostly because of Biden’s $1.9tn American Rescue Plan, say economists. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, shared an article on President Biden continuing to blame supply chain issues for US inflation, while ignoring the effects of the March $1.9tn Covid relief bill that monetised and spiked the money supply. Therefore, inflation is everywhere and is always a monetary phenomenon.
BUSINESS
AFP

Omicron will pinch, not derail US economic growth: Yellen

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington. "Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said. "None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors. "There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economic Sanctions#Voting Rights#Consumer Price Index#Democratic#Democrats#Americans#Nato#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
American Progress

EVENT ADVISORY: The Biden Administration’s Progress to Economic Recovery

Washington, D.C. — Thursday, January 20, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary since Joe Biden took the oath of office as president of the United States. President Biden inherited many challenges, including one of the worst economies in generations, with millions of Americans out of work and tens of thousands of businesses shuttered. The latest recession only compounded decades of low wages and rising costs for working families, squeezing millions of Americans out of the middle class and putting economic opportunities further out of reach for millions more. In light of this, President Biden vowed to not simply return to the pre-pandemic economy, which was failing working people, but also to build a strong economy by investing in working people and strengthening the middle class. From jobs and wages to new business creation and decreases in poverty, it’s clear that the U.S. economy under President Biden is booming and working families are benefiting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Brookings Institution

Inflation politics is clearer than inflation economics

Ever since inflation reared its ugly head, economists have been arguing about whether it is a transitory problem or a structural problem, with some economists going so far as to distinguish between “good” inflation and “bad” inflation. But political scientists think about inflation as it impacts the American voter and in that respect the problem is much clearer. Even if the economists who think inflation will decline this year turn out to be right, the effect on working-class voters may be disastrous for Democrats in the midterm elections.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Welcome to Biden's inflation tax, America

It’s official. Consumer prices have broken the 7% inflation barrier for the first time since the last days of Jimmy Carter. Call it déjà vu all over again for those of us who are old enough to remember the malaise and hardships of the 1970s when we used to see bumper stickers that read: "My take-home pay won’t take me home."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy