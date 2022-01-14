Inflation is erasing Biden’s other economic gains

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington. "Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said. "None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors. "There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO