New ‘Lost Ark’ trailer details the world of Arkesia

By Jack Grimshaw
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost Ark’s latest trailer shares information about the game’s world ahead of its long-awaited western release. In Lost Ark, the Ark is a mysterious item that was split into seven pieces and hidden across the realm to avoid it falling into the wrong hands. However, the splitting of the Ark drew...

www.nme.com

