New ‘Lost Ark’ trailer details the world of Arkesia

Bungie has dropped a new trailer for Destiny 2's upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen, giving us a closer look at the daunting new destination that is Savathûn's Throne World. We're getting serious Dreadnaught vibes from this creepy new setting — unsurprising really, given Savathûn's relation to Oryx — and it looks like one of the game's most imposing, impressive, and interesting locations to date, so here's hoping that the variety we see even in this short teaser means it won't wear out its welcome too quickly. Bungie is really good at generating hype with trailers like this, and this one does a typically great job, especially in setting up Savathûn as a genuinely threatening antagonist. Her voice actress is on point (shoutout to that proper witch-y cackle at the end of the trailer), so fingers crossed the inevitable showdown with this Hive god can live up to all this build-up. Once again, we also get a glimpse at Savathûn's Lucent Brood — Hive warriors infused with the power of the Light as used by the Guardians themselves, granting them Solar, Arc, and Void abilities, as well as the ability to revive via their own Ghost-like constructs. This should serve to set up some unique encounters, and possibly some truly nasty ones depending on how deep these chitinous copycats delve into the Light Playbook. The idea of a Knight popping Thundercrash out of nowhere is straight-up terrifying, but what if they dredge up some abilities from the first game and you could see them popping Radiance to come back from the dead more powerful than ever? The possibilities make this super interesting, and it's something that could even be further explored after launch, so we're looking forward to going toe-to-toe with foes who have the same powers we do as Guardians.

