ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

COVID death reported in Warren County Jan. 14 update

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlssY_0dm30dA600

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services reported another death related to COVID-19 infection on Friday. This resident was in their 60s, has been vaccinated, and lived at home before becoming ill and dying in a hospital.

Tracking COVID cases by county

Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones of these residents. Warren County residents are being advised that county health departments are no longer involved in COVID-19 case investigations. Residents who have a positive COVID-19 diagnosis should refer to the New York State’s new COVID-19 case investigation resources website.

Medical practices and laboratories that conduct COVID-19 tests will upload their positive case results to New York’s CommCare COVID reporting system. The results will be reviewed by the NY State COVID-19 case investigators which will determine further steps.

Tracking COVID cases by county

Available Warren County data as of Friday:

  • Active COVID-19 cases – N/A, as NY State did not report
  • Hospitalizations – 8 (-1, 6 vaccinated)
  • Critically ill – 1 (-1)
  • Deaths – 114 (+1)
  • 7-day average test positivity – 17.3%
  • Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 267.3 as of Thursday
  • 399 COVID-19 patients were in Capital Region hospitals as of Thursday, 49 of them in ICUs

In addition, Warren County Health Services received 57 positive home COVID-19 test result notifications Thursday. Warren County residents should continue to report positive home COVID-19 tests to Warren County Health Services’ online portal .

Lane closures Saturday on Saratoga Northway

Warren County Health Services has scheduled the following clinics for students at Warren County schools:

  • Bolton School District on Friday, January 14
  • North Warren Central School on Friday, January 14
  • Lake George Central School on Thursday, January 20
  • Johnsburg Central School on Friday, January 21
  • Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, January 27

On Thursday, 23 first doses of Pfizer and 40 booster doses were administered during a clinic at Queensbury Union Free School District. Officials say parents should check with school administrators for information related to appointments.

Upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., community march canceled due to weather

Warren County residents seeking a COVID test can visit the New York State website to help them locate the nearest location. Free KN-95 masks are available at Warren County Municipal Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the entrances to the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Human Services building.

In addition, the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Find details can be found on the Am-I-Eligible webpage .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP labs working to clear backlog cases

The state and federal governments have their sights set on helping the New York State Police(NYSP) get up to date on the processing of crime evidence kits. The feds have already made hundreds of thousands of dollars available and Gov. Kathy Hochul has outlined a plan to make more money and resources available in her state of the state book.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, NY
Government
Warren County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Warren County, NY
Warren County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

NYSDOH announces new study of COVID-19 reinfection and data dashboard

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has published a comparative study on immunity to COVID-19 from vaccines and its effectiveness. Researchers found that from May to November 2021, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization were substantially lower among those who had been vaccinated and/or survived a previous infection.The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) has published a comparative study on immunity to COVID-19 from vaccines and its effectiveness. Researchers found that from May to November 2021, COVID-19 cases and related hospitalization were substantially lower among those who had been vaccinated and/or survived a previous infection.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Human Services#The New York State#N A#Bolton School District#Johnsburg Central School
NEWS10 ABC

Companion Animal Capital Fund included in Governor’s executive budget

Governor Kathy Hochul has included $5 million in her first executive budget to New York’s homeless companion of animals and the network of shelters. The first, in five years, the New York State Animal Protection Federation says the Governor recognizes the important work animal shelters provide to their animals and their communities.
HOMELESS
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes Mayor swears in six new police officers

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Police Department has welcomed six new officers to join their force. On Wednesday morning, Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler and Police Chief Todd Waldin sworn in six new Police Officers: Kyla Comproski, Alejandro Peraza, Matthew LaBombard, Jamie Kelly, Jarret Dunham, and Shamara Haggray to the Cohoes Police Department. Along with […]
COHOES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, January 19

Jill Szwed's weather report has today being the warmest day in a while as temperatures will get into the high 30's. Today's five things to know feature's the Lake George Ice Castles opening on Sunday, a shooting in Pittsfield, and a man stabbed on Central Ave in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy