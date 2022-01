In the opening scene of the 1996 Scream, audiences saw Drew Barrymore's Casey get killed off, circumventing all expectations of what horror fans should expect from the effort. Given that she was easily the biggest star in the ensemble, knowing that she didn't make it more than 10 minutes into the picture let us know that all bets were off and no one would really be safe. Over the course of subsequent films, director Wes Craven continued to prove that with follow-up films, each one seeing unexpected victims meet their demise at the hands of Ghostface.

