This adventure-ready Hydro Flask Tumbler keeps water cold for 24 hours

The onset of winter has made a dramatic shift from dry and warm to moist and cold, with feet of snow being gifted to us over the holidays. Lest any aspect of winter be forgotten, various periods of winds have drifted and repositioned the snow substantially, causing surprisingly thin spots on exposed ridges and deep drifts where the forces of air currents could not reach. Even after the storms had moved onto the Midwest, the blowing snow in the tail of the storms caused road closures and cancellations, including the Middle Park High School’s cross-country ski meet in Gould, where defense of the Tour de Northern Colorado — a fun but competitive rivalry with Steamboat and Poudre Valley schools — was at stake.
