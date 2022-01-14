ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameStop Shares Continue To Bleed Lower: What's Next?

By Tyler Bundy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GameStop was down 4.8% to $116.59 at time of publication. Shares look to have recently crossed below the higher low trendline in what traders would call an ascending triangle pattern. This shows the...

