Kane Brown is wasting no time in 2022 as he gets back into the swing of things by hitting the road again with his Blessed & Free tour. Kane loves getting out in front of a crowd, “Yeah, it’s fun on stage, I get to flip the ‘on’ switch, cause off stage I’m laid back, I don’t like big crowds anything. But when I get on stage…those people there to see me, so I want to give them all I can on stage, and leave it all on stage since they paid and took the time out to come see me.”

