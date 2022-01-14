ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers hire former NBA guard Jose Calderon as special advisor to front office

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9QHQ_0dm2xdAN00
Jose Calderon Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to make moves both on and off the court. Cleveland gave coach J.B. Bickerstaff an extension last month and then locked general manager Koby Altman down earlier this week via a deal that also made Altman president of basketball operations.

Somewhat out of nowhere, Cleveland announced Friday that retired guard and former Cavalier Jose Calderon is joining the franchise as a special advisor to the front office. Calderon spent 14 years as an active player and featured for the Cavs during the 2017-18 season as Cleveland completed a fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cavaliers that spring.

Recently, Calderon worked with the National Basketball Players Association as a special assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and to the union's senior management team on strategy and issues directly impacting current players.

"We are thrilled to add someone of Jose Calderon's background and experience to our front office," Altman said for the prepared statement. "His accomplishments as a basketball player and familiarity with our organization will be invaluable. We look forward to his insights and perspective on how we can continue moving this team forward and enhancing our efforts towards sustainable and long-term success here in Cleveland."

The Cavs sit at 24-18 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of Friday's matchup at the 15-26 San Antonio Spurs.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cavaliers without Rajon Rondo, Lamar Stevens Wednesday at Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to punch above their weight and began Tuesday's NBA action fourth in the Eastern Conference standings but just one-and-a-half games back of the first-place Chicago Bulls ahead of Wednesday's showdown in Chicago. However, Cleveland will be without some familiar names for that contest. Chris Fedor of...
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden reportedly open to being traded by Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have barely had their “Big Three” on the floor together since they assembled what they thought would be a championship roster, and one of their superstar players is reportedly open to the idea of moving on. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that sources...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo Intentionally Injured Him In The Playoffs Last Season, Used Air Quotes When He Said Antetokounmpo's Foot "Just Happened To Be In The Way."

One of the key turning points during the NBA playoffs last season came in the second-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets. In Game 4 of the series, Kyrie Irving rolled his ankle on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot by landing on him after an attempted lay-up. The...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koby Altman
SportsGrid

Today’s NBA Best Bet: Fade The Bulls At Home vs. Cavaliers

After just two games on Tuesday, the NBA will follow up with a 13-game slate on Wednesday. That’s good news because it means we’ll have more games to choose from and not have to delve into the player props market, which hasn’t treated us kindly the past few days. For our best bet today, let’s head to Chi-town, where the Bulls will host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso provides the Chicago Bulls a spark in his return — a 117-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to snap a 4-game losing streak

Alex Caruso epitomized what the Chicago Bulls had been missing amid a tough skid. Caruso was cleared to rejoin the team from a left foot sprain, then entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols Jan. 5, thwarting his initial return. Back on the court Wednesday night at the United Center, Caruso served as an antidote against a lengthy Cleveland Cavaliers squad. A four-minute stretch in the ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Finals#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Cavs#The Golden State Warriors#Nbpa#Eastern Conference
NBA Analysis Network

Latest NBA Trade Rumors Surrounding Cavaliers Targets

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit a road bump when they lost veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL. It was a tough blow for the Cavaliers as they were already without guard Collin Sexton, who is sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season because of a meniscus injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing Coach Mike McCarthy? Owner Jerry Jones Gives Cryptic Answer

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a triumphant season in which they finished 12-5, won the NFC East and were preparing for a home playoff game. ... and why were we talking about the possibility of firing the head coach?. “My answer,” writes respected SI colleague Albert Breer...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy