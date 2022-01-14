Cavaliers hire former NBA guard Jose Calderon as special advisor to front office

Jose Calderon Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to make moves both on and off the court. Cleveland gave coach J.B. Bickerstaff an extension last month and then locked general manager Koby Altman down earlier this week via a deal that also made Altman president of basketball operations.

Somewhat out of nowhere, Cleveland announced Friday that retired guard and former Cavalier Jose Calderon is joining the franchise as a special advisor to the front office. Calderon spent 14 years as an active player and featured for the Cavs during the 2017-18 season as Cleveland completed a fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors swept the Cavaliers that spring.

Recently, Calderon worked with the National Basketball Players Association as a special assistant to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and to the union's senior management team on strategy and issues directly impacting current players.

"We are thrilled to add someone of Jose Calderon's background and experience to our front office," Altman said for the prepared statement. "His accomplishments as a basketball player and familiarity with our organization will be invaluable. We look forward to his insights and perspective on how we can continue moving this team forward and enhancing our efforts towards sustainable and long-term success here in Cleveland."

The Cavs sit at 24-18 and are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of Friday's matchup at the 15-26 San Antonio Spurs.