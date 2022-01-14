ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FAA Issues First Aircraft-Specific Limits Due To 5G Signals

It interferes with radio altimeters which are part of a lot of the...

airlive.net

Which aircraft models are affected by 5G interference in the U.S.?

Global airlines have been forced to cancel or change aircraft types on dozens of flights over potential risk after the rollout of 5G mobile in the United States. Although other aircraft types reportedly possess low risk, it seems that the Boeing 777 is at a higher risk of radio altimeter interference from 5G signals. Other aircraft are also following precautions in place. Besides Boeing 777, Boeing 747-8s are also affected by the new 5G service.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
samchui.com

FAA Issues Airworthiness Directive for Boeing 787 After 5G Launch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued today a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 airplanes requiring additional precautions when landing on wet or snowy runways at airports where the new 5G will be in use. FAA explains that this AD was prompted by a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

FAA order stipulates new 787 landing requirements due to 5G

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Boeing 787-specific order limiting that aircraft’s operations due to potential interference caused by newly launched 5G cellular networks. A new FAA airworthiness directive (AD) specifically prohibits 787s from landing at certain airports when runways are covered with ice or with water atop...
ECONOMY
Axios

FAA clears more planes after 5G fears

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it had approved more than half the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports with new 5G services after fears of signal interference limited 5G rollout. Why it matters: The FAA approvals will help provide more certainty after the agency raised fears...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Radio#Aircraft
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA
The Independent

Pilot union begs for 5G rollout to be halted at US airports: ‘This is no way to protect our safety record’

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), a trade group for 61,000 pilots at 38 US and Canadian airline companies, has said that a two-week delay in activating 5G towers around airports is not enough to ensure a permanent solution.The association said that the delay in rollout acknowledges the seriousness of aviation safety and operational risks. But airline passengers and shippers “deserve a commitment from the telecom companies not to launch the new 5G service at any of the airport locations identified by the FAA as being susceptible to 5G interference” till a permanent fix is found, it said.It also criticised...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New Scientist

Will 5G mobile networks in the US really interfere with aircraft?

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has raised concerns that 5G telephone networks will interfere with radio altimeters fitted to some aircraft. These are crucial for making landings in poor visibility and for helicopters flying at low altitude. Nonetheless, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorised the roll-out of these networks, including the placement of phone masts near airports.
CELL PHONES
CBS Baltimore

5G Debut Delayed Near Some Airports After Warning Of ‘Massive Disruptions’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two major telecommunication companies put a pause on the launch of their new wireless service near key airports following concerns over interference with aircraft technology. AT&T and Verizon made the decision Tuesday on the heels of the nation’s largest airlines contacting federal officials with a warning about massive flight disruptions. The concern centered around the new 5G service using radio frequencies that could throw off readings from a specific piece of aircraft equipment called the altimeter. The device details how far pilots are flying the plane from the ground. The companies will move forward with their 5G network rollout...
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

FAA clears some landings near 5G

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared certain Boeing and Airbus aircraft to conduct low-visibility landings near new 5G signals, reducing the chance forthcoming launches in C-Band spectrum will cause widespread flight delays. The agency estimated 45 per cent of the commercial aircraft fleet in the US is now approved...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The FAA Proposes to Allow FedEx Aircraft to Carry Anti-Missile Laser Countermeasures

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has filed a proposal with the U.S. Department of Transportation to equip FedEx aircraft with infrared countermeasures whose purpose would be to protect against heat-seeking missiles, according to The Drive. "This action proposes special conditions for the Airbus Model A321-200 airplane. This airplane, as modified...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
News Slashdot

FedEx Asks FAA To Let It Install Anti-Missile Lasers On Its Cargo Planes

With the right military equipment, a single person can target a plane from three miles away using a heat-seeking missile. While such a nightmare is a rare occurrence, FedEx has applied to the FAA seeking approval to install a laser-based, anti-missile defense system on its cargo planes as an added safety measure. Gizmodo reports:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

How The FAA Is Reducing Emissions With Better Aircraft Descents

The FAA has introduced 42 optimized descent profiles across the United States. The FAA is introducing the descents in a bid to make aviation across the country more efficient with fewer emissions. At the same time, airlines benefit from burning less fuel on flights. The aviation industry is well aware...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Detroit News

FAA issues 1,462 flight limits for 5G, seeks to avoid delays

U.S. aviation regulators say they've made progress reducing the risk of flight disruptions from new 5G service that's set to start Jan. 19, but at the same time they've issued almost 1,500 orders limiting flight operations across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration expects to provide information soon on what...
DETROIT, MI
Aviation Week

FAA Grants Partial 5G Exemption For Air Ambulances

The rotorcraft industry has obtained a limited exemption that will allow air ambulance helicopters to continue operating when planned FAA flight restrictions linked to new 5G wireless services enter force, Helicopter Association International (HAI) said Jan. 13. HAI and other aviation organizations... FAA Grants Partial 5G Exemption For Air Ambulances...
FAA
eturbonews.com

FAA raises 5G risks for ‘aircraft with untested altimeters’

The FAA has previously suggested the 5G network could impact sensitive aircraft equipment, including altimeters, but today the agency provided specific details outlining its concerns. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) published more than 300 notices to air missions (NOTAMs) today stating that stated that “aircraft with untested altimeters, or...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

FAA issues impact notices on 5G wireless aviation

The Federal Aviation Administration began publishing notices early on Thursday that detailed the extent of the potential impact of new 5G wireless service on sensitive aircraft electronics. The FAA has been in talks with airplane makers, airlines and wireless carriers to reduce the impact of new wireless service set to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

