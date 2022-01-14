A Catalyst for More Efficient Green Hydrogen Production

Arja is Senior Vice President of Siemens Energy Industrial Applications Products. Many of us still recall the exciting — and sometimes less exciting — science experiments in which we participated at school. The controlled explosions or loud bangs, which demonstrated the behavior of chemicals and gases when combined with heat, air or water, were probably among the highlights in middle and high school laboratories. I still remember a teacher’s light-hearted statement that really underlines the importance of safety in laboratories. He said, “We want you to leave this laboratory having all the eyebrows with which you arrived.” Our educators tended to use a little extra caution and asked for a little extra distance during experiments involving hydrogen, and rightfully so, as it is among the world’s most flammable gases.

CHEMISTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO