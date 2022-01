1. This was a weird game with a funky rhythm that managed to be simultaneously a defensive slog and incredibly compelling. So, like just about every HEAT-Raptors game of the past . . . decade? Toronto is one of the most unique teams the HEAT are going to face all season and their switchable length proved a challenge in both the passing lanes and in generating typical good looks (just 24 attempts from three). But with the way Toronto was pushing up on Miami’s shooters, Tyler Herro (23 points on 16 shots) was able to get to the rim early and often, later including a personal 9-0 run to bridge the final two quarters that gave the HEAT a lead they would not relinquish despite the best efforts of Fred VanVleet and Co.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO