Two men from Huron County had to be rescued after a section of ice they were fishing on cracked and broke off, leaving them surrounded by open water. Jeffrey A. Stone and Travis J. Bender, both of Harbor Beach, called authorities on Saturday seeking help. The two reportedly stepped over cracks in the ice to get to an ice shanty on Saginaw Bay. Before they knew it, the cracks turned to gaps and the two were stranded.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO