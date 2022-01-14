Virginia Jan. 14 COVID-19 update: Record ventilator usage, unvaccinated much more likely to be hospitalized, die

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s reporting its highest number of patients on ventilators of the pandemic (360) as omicron continues its spread across the commonwealth.

ICU COVID hospitalizations ae also at an all-time high with 656 patients and just 135 adult ICU beds were available as of Friday, data shows.

The vast majority of hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people, data continues to show . The unvaccinated are 36 times more likely to be hospitalized and 26 more times likely to die than vaccinated people. They also are 59 times more likely to develop COVID-19.

Fortunately, the number of vaccinated people is continuing to rise , with nearly 90% of Virginia’s population with at least one dose. More than 2 million have gotten a booster shot.

Virginia’s reporting 22 COVID deaths per on average, and the U.S. is reporting nearly 1,900 per day, up 53% from two weeks ago. Case numbers (nearly 19K per day) and the percent of positive tests (35.8%) are way higher than previous levels of the pandemic, showing just how contagious omicron is.

Statewide metrics

New cases: +17,219 (1,351,417 total), 18,626 on average ( highest levels of pandemic )

(1,351,417 total), 18,626 on average ( ) Deaths: +18 (15,803 total), has been down (22 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

(15,803 total), ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: -49 patients (3,845 total currently and 3,742 7-day average, record average ) ICU numbers at record high (656 patients), ventilator usage now at new record (360 patients)

and 3,742 7-day average, ) ICU numbers at record high (656 patients), ventilator usage now at new record (360 patients) (1,964 total beds still available statewide, 364 for ICU (adult and pediatric, just 135 adult ICU beds)

(adult and pediatric, just 135 adult ICU beds) Test positivity: 35.8% , at record levels, up from 5-6% last month

, at record levels, up from 5-6% last month Vaccine doses administered: 14,412,369

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.4% (6,689,691)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.3% (5,828,733)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.5%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,291,158

Local cases

Accomack: 5,625 cases, 360 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+93 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 41,172 cases, 1,502 hospitalized, 383 deaths (+549 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Franklin: 2,093 cases, 83 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+18 cases)

Gloucester: 5,529 cases, 97 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+129 cases)

Hampton: 22,659 cases, 959 hospitalized, 258 deaths (+322 cases,)

Isle of Wight: 6,010 cases, 287 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+64 cases)

James City County: 11,423 cases, 329 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+196 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 1,170 cases, 31 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+13 cases)

Newport News: 30,021 cases, 981 hospitalized, 320 deaths (+427 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 34,647 cases, 1,881 hospitalized, 371 deaths (+474 cases, +41 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,625 cases, 116 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,885 cases, 44 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+25 cases)

Portsmouth: 17,830 cases, 1070 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+206 cases, +9 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,821 cases, 96 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+17 cases)

Suffolk: 15,188 cases, 902 hospitalized, 254 deaths ( 231 cases, +10 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 73,803 cases, 3,364 hospitalized, 618 deaths (1,240 cases, +40 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,430 cases, 58 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no change)

York: 7,917 cases, 167 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+115 cases, +2 hospitalized)

