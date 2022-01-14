ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Jenn Lyon says that being on ‘Claws’ has been a dream come true

By Monica Cooper, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

Jenn Lyon talked about the fourth and final season of “Claws.” She said she is sad the show is coming to an end.

New episodes of “Claws” air Sundays on TNT.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

