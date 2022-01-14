Actress Jenn Lyon says that being on ‘Claws’ has been a dream come true
Jenn Lyon talked about the fourth and final season of “Claws.” She said she is sad the show is coming to an end.
New episodes of “Claws” air Sundays on TNT.
