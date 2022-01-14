ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New COVID workplace rules go into effect in California

By Sandra Mitchell, Erin Myers
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slxvl_0dm2sgdV00

New workplace rules go into effect in California Friday, including changes related to coronavirus testing and masks.

Employees will no longer be able to self-test at home and read their results themselves. Coronavirus tests will have to be administered in front of a health care representative or a supervisor, or the employee must go to a laboratory to get tested. The new rule is complicated, however, amid the current testing shortage throughout the state.

Face coverings worn in the workplace will have to be a surgical mask, a medical mask, a respirator or a tightly woven fabric or non woven material of at least two layers.

Additionally, there are changes to who gets sent home after exposure to COVID-19.

CalMatters broke down the new policy changes.

Erin Myers and Sandra Mitchell report for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 28

Iwillstand
4d ago

The vaccines have proven that they don’t work and are a detriment on the human body but let’s try every way to FORCE people to get it! Something’s real haywire folks!

Reply(3)
18
Isaac Willson
4d ago

Studies have shown that those who are vaccinated are MORE VULNERABLE to catching covid then unvaccinated- it is because the vaccine compromises the immune system-the vaccine is only effective for 30 days- when the spike proteins are the highest- then boosters are needed to maintain the spike protein levels - this is proven in all of the vaccinated cases that still catch and spread covid- the vaccines are worthless- they do however cause greater harm and risk in someone developing blood clots or heart disorders or death- these mandates are satanic - they are evil- there is nothing else to say- the people who are politicians who are promoting mandatory vaccines are psychopaths that sold their soul to satan for money - bribe money from the pharmaceutical companies in the form of campaign finance contributions- not only is what is happening illegal- but they are human rights violations and criminal-they should all be arrested & put into prison

Reply
7
RoosterCogburnIsNotDead
4d ago

Since day one after they couldn't impeach PresidentTrump, they have pushed the jab to cover up election fraud..kill America, the plan to destroy America by Obama..was planned by the 13 bloodlines..

Reply
7
Related
KTLA

California hospitalizations approaching pandemic record

In a stunning sign of the heavy burden California’s hospitals are facing this winter, the state’s total number of hospitalizations for all reasons is approaching the peak of last winter’s COVID-19 surge, even as there are some signs that the rise in coronavirus-positive patients may be starting to ebb. Late last week, California averaged 52,000 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California experiencing most severe blood shortage in a decade, state says

California officials warned last week that the state is experiencing a severe blood shortage. “While the need for blood is constant, California, along with the rest of the nation, is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the last ten years,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.  Last week, the American Red Cross declared first-ever national blood crisis in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

List: California counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California removing Mayan affirmation from ethnic studies curriculum after lawsuit

California is deleting the often-used In Lak’Ech affirmation from its model ethnic studies curriculum to settle a lawsuit from a San Diego group that claims the affirmation constitutes an Aztec prayer. The California Department of Education also is removing an Ashe affirmation from the curriculum. Ashe is a concept from the Yoruba people of Nigeria […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
KTLA

Disability rights activists, Britney Spears advocates back CA proposal that could limit conservatorships and promote alternatives

Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. Their move came as the volatile Spears case again boiled over in a Los Angeles County courtroom. The hearing to settle lingering issues in the aftermath of Spears’ conservatorship, […]
KTLA

More people ending up in the ICU as COVID surge strains L.A. County hospitals

More people have been ending up in intensive care units in Los Angeles County as the omicron coronavirus variant continues its rapid spread, health officials said Tuesday. “Let’s not fool ourselves by not recognizing the danger presented by the Omicron variant which is capable of spreading with lightning speed and causing serious illness among our […]
KTLA

California surpasses 7 million COVID cases, with 1 million recorded in 1 week

California has recorded more than 7 million coronavirus cases, after its fastest accumulation of reported infections in the history of the pandemic. The unprecedented count, recorded in California’s databases late Monday, comes one week after the state tallied its 6 millionth coronavirus case. Even during last winter’s disastrous wave, new infections increased more slowly. It took a little […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Starbucks nixes COVID-19 vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a plan it announced earlier this month. In a memo sent Tuesday to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan […]
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Calmatters#The Ktla 5 News
KTLA

Is it better to wear an N95 mask right now?

Why is it better to wear an N95 than a cloth mask right now? Health experts suggest stepping up protection against the highly contagious omicron variant with stronger masks such as N95s or KN95s. It’s especially important now with health care systems under strain, and with people in higher-risk situations such as crowded, indoor settings […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

U.S. faces wave of COVID deaths in coming weeks, models say

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

California AG to investigate troubled Santa Clara sheriff following vote of no-confidence

California’s attorney general on Wednesday announced a civil rights investigation into the office of Santa Clara Sheriff Laurie Smith, a polarizing figure who is fighting formal public corruption accusations following a no-confidence vote by the county’s board of supervisors. Attorney General Rob Bonta declined to lay out specific allegations because the investigation is pending. But […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

5G problem prompts airlines worldwide to cancel or change flights heading to U.S.

Some flights to and from the U.S. were canceled on Wednesday even after AT&T and Verizon scaled back the rollout of high-speed wireless service that could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude. International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled flights or switched to different planes following […]
GERMANY
KTLA

‘A lackluster response to the water emergency’: Santa Monica Mountain communities focus on conservation

In a wealthy enclave along the Santa Monica Mountains that is a haven for celebrities, residents are now facing more aggressive consequences for wasting water. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District northwest of Los Angeles hopes to spur water savings by making it easier to fine households that go over their allotted “water budgets” and […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy