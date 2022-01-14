Actor Cameron Monaghan says filming ‘Shattered’ was physically challenging, but also very fun
Cameron Monaghan shared details about his new movie “Shattered.” He said the movie has romance, dark humor, action and horror, and it’s really fun to watch.
“Shattered” is in select theatres and on demand now.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 14, 2022.
