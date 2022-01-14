Hundreds of Sioux City students, staff test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is reporting hundreds of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 .

According to the SCCSD’s website , 200 students in the district have reported testing positive for COVID-19 for the week of January 10-14.

Along with the 200 students, 109 staff members have also tested positive.

To track coronavirus through the school system, the district is offering rapid testing for students with guardian permission.

The school district has a step-by-step plan that includes information like when students or staff should stay home or what they should do if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Learn more here.

For more on the district’s COVID-19 reporting, click here .

Woodbury County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases; during the week of January 3, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 1,596 people tested positive for the virus.

Amid the spike, Iowa hospitals reported on Friday that nearly 1,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.