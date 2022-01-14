ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Actor Denis O’Hare talks about the new season of ‘The Accidental Wolf’

By Sam Rubin, Monica Cooper
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lVoB_0dm2sXdq00

Denis O’Hare talked about Season 2 of “The Accidental Wolf.” He shared details about his character and the role he plays in this season.

“The Accidental Wolf” is streaming now, exclusively on Topic.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Denzel Washington talks about his new drama ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Sam Rubin talked to Denzel Washington about his new film “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” The actor also shared his love for Sam and the KTLA Morning News. “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is in theatres now. It will be streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. […]
MOVIES
KTLA

Deaf actress Shaylee Mansfield on breaking barriers, starring in DreamWorks ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’

Actress Shaylee Mansfield joined us live with her interpreter Allisun Kale to discuss breaking barriers with her role in DreamWorks’ new animated series “Madagascar: A Little Wild.” Shaylee is the first deaf actor to be credited in a “sign-over” role for an animated series and be cast alongside the other audible voice actors. “Madagascar: A […]
MOVIES
PIX11

Actor Michael Jai White talks new film ‘The Commando’

In the thriller “The Commando,” an elite DEA agent and his family come face to face with dangerous criminals. We know Michael Jai White won’t let us down when it comes to action.  The actor, writer, producer, director and New York’s very own spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his new movie and what […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis O'hare
WNCT

Actor from the hit show “Ozark” chats with KOLR10 about Final Season

SPRINGFIELD — Kevin L. Johnson, who plays “Sam Dermody” in the Netflix series chatted with the KOLR10 Daybreak team ahead of the final season premiering this week. “Ozark” has gripped viewers since its debut back in 2017. Most are hooked on the storyline full a twists and turns, but it’s a bit of a different […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Accidental#Weather#Wolf
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Creators Talk About How the Season 4 Finale Cameo Will Play Into Season 5

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg talked about that final scene in which we see Daniel at the grave of Mr. Miyagi, lamenting about the trouble he and his dojo have been through. While it seems as though he's talking to his late mentor, it's revealed that he's talking to Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), his rival from The Karate Kid Part II that he made amends with in Season 3. Chozen has apparently come to California to help Daniel take back the Valley.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Darkness And Bones Season 2: These Are The New Actors In The Show

Good news for Grishaverse fans. Production of Season 2 of Darkness and Bones, which will feature the second book in the series, Siege and Storm, has begun. The book also features new characters, played by a group of actors, who join the cast of season 2. Here are the four...
TV SERIES
Parents Magazine

Actor Wilmer Valderrama and Model Amanda Pacheco Talk About Honoring their Roots and Making Multigenerational Living Work for Their Familia

When actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42, and model and scuba divemaster Amanda Pacheco, 31, met through a mutual friend almost three years ago, neither was looking for a relationship. He was pulling long hours on the set of the CBS drama NCIS, and she was in the throes of planning a cross-country move from Los Angeles to Miami. The stars, it seemed, were not aligned to bring the pair together, and yet Valderrama recalls feeling "a gravitational pull" toward Pacheco. "There was just something about her that told me I needed to know this person," he says.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Wolf Like Me: Season 1 Review

All six episodes of Wolf Like Me debut Thursday, Jan. 13 on Peacock. Despite sometimes feeling like writer/director Abe Forsythe's elaborate, expensive attempt to get you to listen to Queens of the Stone Age's "Fortress" (which you will awkwardly hear in its entirety at one point), Wolf Like Me is a surprisingly earnest go at a love story between a man and a werewolf. Yes, that sounds like logline for a parody, or in the very least a horror-comedy, but Wolf Like Me is its own beast (pun intended). It's a drama(dy?) and it works.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
GamesRadar+

New Scream cast talks working with the returning legacy actors

Scream, the fifth installment in the horror series, revitalizes the franchise while also bringing Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley back to Woodsboro, with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette returning to their iconic roles. However, taking center stage are a new set of characters, who must face...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Actor Talks About Returning As [SPOILER] For The First Time

We know this hardly qualifies as a spoiler at this stage, but just in case, major plot reveals for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow!. As most of you will be aware by now, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield do indeed return as their respective takes on the wall-crawler in the threequel to lend Tom Holland's current MCU incarnation of the character a helping hand, and the latter has now spoken about his experience suiting-up as Spidey for the first time since The Amazing Spider-Man movies.
MOVIES
WSVN-TV

‘Afterparty’ stars talk about roles in new Apple TV+ series

We told you Tiffany Haddish was busted for DIU, but before she got behind the wheel, she talked to Deco. Tiff’s one of the stars of the upcoming Apple TV+ show “The Afterparty.” Sounds like she kept on partying last night. Anyway, here’s the 411 on the new series.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 10 talk

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive into season 2 episode 10? There’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to when it comes to the Queen Latifah series!. In the end, though, we’ll be waiting for a little while in order to...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

We Need To Talk About The Cabin Scene In The Yellowjackets Season 1 Finale

The mysteries of Yellowjackets have been part of the plot driver since the show’s premiere. What happened in the Canadian wilderness that drove a dozen high school girls to cannibalism? Who survived the ordeal, and who did not? What happened to Jackie, Shauna’s BFF and Jeff’s onetime girlfriend? Who is the Antler Queen? And do the images in the show’s opening credits mean anything? Thankfully, the Yellowjackets Season 1 finale cabin scene answered several of these questions in one fell swoop. And now we simply must talk about the wackiest scene in the series — well, the wackiest one since the Doomcoming, at least.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Zack Snyder talks about “Army of the Dead”, his new movie with Netflix

If we talk about Zack Snyder, many will come to the conversation flying the 300 flag, others the much-vaunted SnyderVerse of DC, and perhaps still others both praising and criticizing Watchmen, but few will remember Dawn of the Dead, a film that was the director’s letter of introduction back in 2004, a remake of “Dawn of the Dead” that George A. Romero gave us in 76 and that it had a script written by nothing more and nothing less than James Gunn.
MOVIES
KTLA

KTLA

31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy