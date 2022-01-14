Louisiana becomes 1st state to include textured hair care among cosmetology board's requirements

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A hospital in New Orleans says it has identified two patients infected with a rare drug-resistant fungus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Candida auris has already been found in at least 20 other states including Georgia, Florida and Texas. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that officials at University Medical Center in New Orleans say the two cases there are the first detected in Louisiana. The CDC considers it an emerging global threat and says it is especially dangerous to hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO