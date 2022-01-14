Louisiana becomes 1st state to include textured hair care among cosmetology board's requirements

Today on Louisiana Considered, Patrick Madden and Stephanie Grace break down this week in politics, including a look at the state’s latest political hopefuls. Then Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom tells us how Louisiana and Mississippi are aiming to mirror Alabama’s success in improving their tech economies.
Assuming that you're an honest fellow (or female), politics is definitely not a way to get rich in Louisiana. For example, did you know that a member of the state House of Representatives receives a base salary of only $16,800 a year?. Now, add to that a number of expenses,...
The following information is from the Department of Corrections:. Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to maintain health and safety concerning the latest surge of COVID-19 positive cases in Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) has suspended prisoner visitation indefinitely effective January 6, 2022, at Louisiana’s eight state-run prisons.
Licensed Mississippi hospitals required to participate in state COVID System of Care Plan. Licensed Mississippi hospitals required to participate in state COVID System of Care Plan. Separate plans propose raises for Mississippi teachers. Water outage for northeast Pearl moved to Thursday. Three homicide cases set to go before Hinds County...
(The Center Square) – Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin touted the state's high ranking in a recent election integrity report published by the conservative Heritage Foundation. The 2021 Election Integrity Scorecard report measured all 50 states and the District of Columbia according to 12 criteria, including voter ID...
New Jersey on Tuesday became the second state to require Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history in school curricula. Why it matters: The move comes after a rise in anti-Asian hate since the pandemic began two years ago, and calls for action from AAPI leaders who say education is necessary to understand the community's diversity and needs.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he would support the creation of a third majority-minority district on Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as long as the political boundaries for the school board seats were “reasonable” when they arrived on his desk. “If it can be done...
Alpacas are abundant in Ohio. Questions about how to bolster the production of alpaca fiber into the local textile industry are resurfacing. Amy Eddings of WCPN ideastream reports.
Hospitalizations of patients infected with COVID-19 across the country reached a record high this week. Dr. Charles Heyka at Bellin Health Oconto Hospital in Wisconsin explains how the staff is coping with the surge, driven by the omicron variant.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A hospital in New Orleans says it has identified two patients infected with a rare drug-resistant fungus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Candida auris has already been found in at least 20 other states including Georgia, Florida and Texas. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that officials at University Medical Center in New Orleans say the two cases there are the first detected in Louisiana. The CDC considers it an emerging global threat and says it is especially dangerous to hospital and nursing home patients with serious medical problems.
Nancy Hollister of Marietta is someone who truly deserves to be remembered in the annals of Ohio history. Because most Ohioans – even those who were adults at the end of 1998 and the beginning of 1999 – are completely unaware that Hollister was, in fact, the one and only woman to serve as Ohio's governor.
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
Millions of Americans will begin to get SNAP benefits soon. People will get their benefits at different times in the month, depending on what state they live in. States That Send Out SNAP Benefits Starting On The 1st. People in Alaska and Vermont will get their benefits on the 1st...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University will require all students, faculty staff, and visitors to wear masks in all buildings, including indoor athletic facilities beginning on Jan. 10. The information comes from the university’s website. The site states that the decision was made in response to the major...
Oh, so they’re bagging some MONSTERS over there in Indiana now. Dustin Huff, an Indiana hunter, harvested the biggest whitetail the state has seen in a decade, according to Wide Open Spaces. It’s still unofficial at the moment, but the 211-4/8 inch deer should hold up as the new Indiana state record, a crossbow world record, the second biggest typical whitetail buck of ALL TIME. Only two inches short of the world record of the typical whitetail, killed by Milo Hansen […]
Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever
MILLIONS of Americans relying on food stamps could get a huge helping hand in the coming days. Emergency food stamp benefits are available for SNAP applicants that need food assistance within seven days. Payments can be worth up to $1,504 depending on needs. When applying for SNAP benefits, applicants will...
