Law Enforcement

Accused Proud Boy Rioter Is Undone by His Embarrassing Modeling Pics

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
A Proud Boy’s fledgling modeling career helped lead to his arrest Friday when online sleuths used old catwalk photos to identify the man seen wearing Ray Ban sunglasses in photos...

TheDailyBeast

Florida Police Sergeant Caught on Body-Cam Assaulting Female Officer

A Sunrise, Florida, police sergeant was booted from his supervisory roles and is under investigation after a bodycam video showed him assault another officer trying to de-escalate a tense scene involving a suspect. The Nov. 19 footage, obtained by NBC News, showed the sergeant begin to act aggressively toward the “verbally and physically resistive” suspect. His behavior—which included holding a can of pepper spray toward the suspect as he verbally fought with him—prompted another responding officer to intervene, pulling the sergeant back by his duty belt. This appeared to enrage the sergeant, as he turned toward the woman and pushed her by the neck toward her car. Sunrise Police Chief Anthony W. Rosa blasted the sergeant’s behavior as “inappropriate and unprofessional” and praised the responding officer for following proper protocol. “The actions taken were definitive and demonstrative of good leadership during a tense situation,” he said.
SUNRISE, FL
The Independent

Proud Boys leader seen leaving jail a month early with ‘Free the Proud Boys’ T-shirt

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio left jail a month early wearing a T-shirt saying “free the Proud Boys by any means necessary” after saying he no longer wants to lead the far-right group. Tarrio left the Central Detention Facility in Washington, DC on Friday after serving four months of his five-month sentence. The gang leader and law enforcement informant was sent to jail in September for burning a Black Lives Matter flag outside of a church in the capital and for being in possession of two high-capacity magazines. He told the Miami New Times that he’s going to work...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
State
Florida State
Black America Web

‘Sit Down, Karen!’ FBI Investigating White Woman After Viral Video Shows Violent Mid-Flight Attack

A white woman who was shown on video harassing and attacking at least one passenger during a recent commercial airplane flight is reportedly being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall was taken into custody last week after the plane landed in Atlanta in what is seemingly the latest example of a so-called “Karen” being brought to justice for flagrantly flouting the law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
blavity.com

Florida Police Sergeant Puts His Hand On The Neck Of A Female Officer Who Tried To Deescalate An Arrest

Christopher Pullease, a Florida police sergeant, is under investigation after he was captured on body cam footage while putting his hand on the throat of a female officer who was trying to deescalate the arrest of a suspect. The incident happened in Sunrise, Florida on Nov. 19 as police were arresting the suspect for aggravated battery after he was accused of hitting people outside a convenience store.
SUNRISE, FL
Black Enterprise

Ex-NFL Player Desmond Marrow Reaches ‘Record’ Settlement In Lawsuit Over Violent 2017 Arrest

Former NFL player, Desmond Marrow, who was choked by a Henry County police officer during a 2017 arrest has reached a record settlement with the county. Marrow, who was briefly with the Houston Texans, but never played in a game, was choked by a Henry County officer while in handcuffs during a road rage incident in 2018. The officer, David Rose, was initially cleared within days, but when cellphone footage was made available, the department reversed course and fired Rose.
NFL
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

911 call of Jason Walker shooting reveals nurse being ignored as she tried to save Black man shot by white police officer

The 911 call from the shooting of Jason Walker in Fayetteville, North Carolina has been released and revealed that a frustrated nurse was ignored as she tried to save him. Deputy Jeffrey Hash called 911 after he discharged his firearm on 8 January, shooting Mr Walker, who was BlackThe call lasted almost four minutes and Mr Hash, who was off-duty at the time, can be heard saying, “I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff”. “You said you shot him?” the emergency dispatcher asks. “Yes,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black America Web

Once Again, A White High School Student Gets In Trouble Over Racist ‘If I Was Black, I’d Be Picking Cotton’ Sign

Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
SOCIETY
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

