Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was never a good signing. This was inevitable. Active pro athletes just don’t change. It’s not really known why, but they just don’t. So when ESPN posted a blurb on their website that said “Cleveland Browns DT arrested”, I didn’t even need to click before I knew it was about Malik McDowell; which it was. Andrew Berry’s reclamation project had a laundry list of issues that made him untouchable in my opinion, and I wrote about how it was only a matter of time before he slipped up again.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO