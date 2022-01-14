ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Today’s latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

By Editorials
Lima News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article• A backlog of positive COVID-19 test results reported to the Ohio Department of Health will be released over the next several days, artificially inflating daily case totals. The cases were previously unreported due to the unprecedented volume of test results being processed each day. Fourteen new deaths reported...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
SCIENCE
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTNV 13 Action News

Do at-home COVID-19 test results need to be reported?

With COVID-19 testing sites slammed and testing appointments getting harder to come by, many in Southern Nevada are turning to at-home test kits. But what should you do if your at-home test result is positive? Do you need to report it? The Southern Nevada Health District says you are not obligated to report your results. In fact, the health district does not count them in their test positivity rate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Lima News

COVID-19 test kits to be distributed Jan. 19

LIMA — Allen County Public Health has provided a limited number of at-home COVID-19 test kits to multiple Allen County fire/EMS departments to distribute to their communities. The following departments will have test kits available from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19: American Township Fire Department, 2110 Edgewood...
LIMA, OH
KTLA

COVID-19 cases in L.A. County increased tenfold in one month

Coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County on Monday increased tenfold from exactly one month ago, highlighting the stark reality of a winter surge largely driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. A total of 31,576 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Monday — up ten times the number of cases reported on Dec. 17, 2021, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odh#Coronavirus Ohio Gov
Lima News

Lima sees new pop-up testing sites

LIMA — A new pop-up coronavirus testing site on the corner of Cole and Allentown Road is offering free rapid and PCR tests, as record demand for COVID-19 testing has led to a shortage of at-home rapid tests and longer wait times in urgent cares and emergency departments. The...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Public Health reports COVID cases continue to rise in county

Allen County Public Health is expecting a surge of COVID cases as we progress through the month of January. The omicron variant being a main point to the expected surge, and while there has not yet been a confirmed case in the county, the health department believes that the variant is already in the area. Residents are urged to practice precaution as these numbers continue to increase not only in the county but throughout the state of Ohio.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: MDH Reports 44K+ New Cases Over Last Several Days, Latest Positivity Rate At 23.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As new vaccine or testing mandates take effect at bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities, health officials Wednesday reported 44,626 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths. The update includes data from over the weekend and is current as of Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Health did not update stats on Monday in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The update brings the total case count in Minnesota to 1,193,504, and cumulative deaths now number 11,037. Continuing an upward trend of record levels, the state’s latest average positivity rate stands at 23.2%, and new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lima News

‘Flurona’ is real, but don’t panic

No, flurona is not some scary new variant of the coronavirus. And — do we really need to say this? — it is not an actual scientific term. But the phenomenon of “coinfection” with influenza and the coronavirus is real and, to those in the medical community, not the least bit surprising. A person can be infected with multiple viruses at the same time — or with a virus and some other type of pathogen, such as bacteria or parasites.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy